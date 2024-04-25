Today, Say Anything have shared their new brash new song, “ON CUM.” It is the second single released from their new album, …Is Committed, which will be out on May 24th via Dine Alone Records.

“ON CUM” is a textbook Say Anything song in ways, featuring allusions to the bands that dominate the “Emo Nite” playlists and the When We Were Young Festival, which Say Anything themselves will be performing at this fall.

“‘ON CUM’ is an ode to the sanctity of having a second song on any uppity record that at least attempts to truly mknock,’” Bemis says on the new single. “The ‘chopping steak’ beat being included is the evidence we weren’t content to only half-knock when “ Monkey Wrench ” still exists.”

Listen to “ON CUM” below.

Artwork:

Track-listing;

Tour dates:

04/27/24 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas

04/28/24 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston

04/30/24 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

05/01/24 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Orlando

05/03/24 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz Raleigh

05/04/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

05/05/24 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

05/07/24 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!

05/08/24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

05/09/24 – New York City, NY @ Rough Trade (Acoustic Performance)

05/10/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

05/11/24 – Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont

05/12/24 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

05/14/24 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland

05/15/24 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

05/17/24 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

05/18/24 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

05/19/24 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

06/13/24 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

06/14/24 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

06/15/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

06/17/24 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

06/18/24 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

06/19/24 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

06/21/24 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

06/22/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

06/24/24 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim

06/26/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Burn

06/28/24 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre

06/29/24 – Fort Worth, TX @ Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall

10/19-20 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young