Today, Say Anything have shared their new brash new song, “ON CUM.” It is the second single released from their new album, …Is Committed, which will be out on May 24th via Dine Alone Records.
“ON CUM” is a textbook Say Anything song in ways, featuring allusions to the bands that dominate the “Emo Nite” playlists and the When We Were Young Festival, which Say Anything themselves will be performing at this fall.
“‘ON CUM’ is an ode to the sanctity of having a second song on any uppity record that at least attempts to truly mknock,’” Bemis says on the new single. “The ‘chopping steak’ beat being included is the evidence we weren’t content to only half-knock when “Monkey Wrench” still exists.”
Listen to “ON CUM” below.
Artwork:
Track-listing;
- BE, CHILDREN (INTRODUCTION TO THE REUNION RECORD)
- ON CUM
- AUTO-HARMONIC ASS FIXATION
- I, VIBRATOR
- PSYCHE!
- WE SAY GRACE IN THIS GODDAMN BAND, MISTER
- CARRIE & LOWELL & CODY (PENDENT)
- ARE YOU (IN) THERE?
- SAY ANYTHING, COLLECTIVELY, MADE LOVE TO YOUR GOD
- DAISY’S
- WOMAN SONG
- FAN FICTION
Tour dates:
04/27/24 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas
04/28/24 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston
04/30/24 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
05/01/24 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Orlando
05/03/24 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz Raleigh
05/04/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
05/05/24 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
05/07/24 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!
05/08/24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
05/09/24 – New York City, NY @ Rough Trade (Acoustic Performance)
05/10/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
05/11/24 – Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont
05/12/24 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
05/14/24 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland
05/15/24 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
05/17/24 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
05/18/24 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
05/19/24 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
06/13/24 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
06/14/24 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
06/15/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
06/17/24 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
06/18/24 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
06/19/24 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
06/21/24 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
06/22/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
06/24/24 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim
06/26/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Burn
06/28/24 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre
06/29/24 – Fort Worth, TX @ Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall
10/19-20 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young