Right on, Kid! have unveiled a second single from their upcoming EP, Carry What You Need.

Speaking on the new single, lead vocalist Zach Rose shares: “”We wrote DREAM EATER! before any other track on this project, but it wasn’t until we got to post-production for Carry What You Need that we decided to attempt to finish writing the song. Lyrically, it’s about the importance of meaningful attachment and the difficulties that can come with not being able to comfortably attach or ‘attune’ to people or feelings.

Rose continues, “Seth Henderson (producer, State Champs, Knuckle Puck) really pushed us to embrace unconventional guitar tones and sounds while we were tracking this song. Musically, DREAM EATER! is the ‘weirdest’ song we have written. Somehow Seth was able to reel us back in and ensure that this track is cohesive with the entire project while allowing us to get familiar with being in uncharted territory as artists.”

“DREAM EATER” has a 15 sec intro that demands your attention knowing that the build will be worth the wait. The track takes off quickly getting you right to the heart of the song 30 seconds in and doesn’t stop from there. If this is any indicator of what the rest of their EP will sound like, count us in!!” – Substream Magazine

Right On, Kid! is:

Zach Rose – Lead Vocals

Nick Encinias – Guitar/Vocals

RJ Butler – Lead Guitar

Matt Jaramillo -Bass

Eli Shinn – Drums

