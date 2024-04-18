Acclaimed singer/songwriters and musicians Ray LaMontagne and Gregory Alan Isakov have announced their plans for an extensive fall co-headlining tour together.

Produced by Live Nation, the 17-date tour includes stops at Seattle’s Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery Amphitheatre (two nights), Los Angeles’ YouTube Theater, San Diego’s CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre, Phoenix’s Arizona Federal Theatre, Charleston’s Firefly Distillery, Cincinnati’s Andrew J Brady Center, Franklin’s FirstBank Amphitheater, Atlanta’s Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park and Charlotte’s Skyla Credit Union Amphitheater among others.

For the entirety of the run, LaMontagne and Alan Isakov will be joined by special guests The Secret Sisters.

Tickets for the tour will go on-sale next Friday, April 26th at 10am local time here and here.

RAY LAMONTAGNE AND GREGORY ALAN ISAKOV FALL TOUR

BOLD on-sale next Friday, April 26 at 10:00am local time

September 4—Missoula, MT—KettleHouse Amphitheater

September 6—Seattle, WA—Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery Amphitheatre

September 7—Seattle, WA—Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery Amphitheatre

September 8—Bend, OR—Hayden Homes Amphitheatre

September 10—Jacksonville, OR—Britt Pavilion* (on-sale 5/10 at 10:00am PT)

September 11—Berkeley, CA—Greek Theatre*

September 12—Los Angeles, CA—YouTube Theater

September 14—San Diego, CA— CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

September 15—Phoenix, AZ—Arizona Federal Theatre

October 1—Charleston, SC—Firefly Distillery

October 2—Asheville, NC—ExlporeAsheville.com Arena

October 4—Cincinnati, OH—Andrew J Brady Center

October 5—Indianapolis, IN—Everwise Amphitheater

October 6—Franklin, TN—FirstBank Amphitheater

October 8—Baltimore, MD—Pier Six Pavilion

October 9—Charlottesville, VA—Ting Pavilion

October 11—Atlanta, GA—Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

October 12—Charlotte, NC—Skyla Credit Union Amphitheater

October 13—Raleigh, NC—Red Hat Amphitheater

*non-Live Nation show