Acclaimed singer/songwriters and musicians Ray LaMontagne and Gregory Alan Isakov have announced their plans for an extensive fall co-headlining tour together.
Produced by Live Nation, the 17-date tour includes stops at Seattle’s Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery Amphitheatre (two nights), Los Angeles’ YouTube Theater, San Diego’s CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre, Phoenix’s Arizona Federal Theatre, Charleston’s Firefly Distillery, Cincinnati’s Andrew J Brady Center, Franklin’s FirstBank Amphitheater, Atlanta’s Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park and Charlotte’s Skyla Credit Union Amphitheater among others.
For the entirety of the run, LaMontagne and Alan Isakov will be joined by special guests The Secret Sisters.
Tickets for the tour will go on-sale next Friday, April 26th at 10am local time here and here.
RAY LAMONTAGNE AND GREGORY ALAN ISAKOV FALL TOUR
BOLD on-sale next Friday, April 26 at 10:00am local time
September 4—Missoula, MT—KettleHouse Amphitheater
September 6—Seattle, WA—Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery Amphitheatre
September 7—Seattle, WA—Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery Amphitheatre
September 8—Bend, OR—Hayden Homes Amphitheatre
September 10—Jacksonville, OR—Britt Pavilion* (on-sale 5/10 at 10:00am PT)
September 11—Berkeley, CA—Greek Theatre*
September 12—Los Angeles, CA—YouTube Theater
September 14—San Diego, CA— CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
September 15—Phoenix, AZ—Arizona Federal Theatre
October 1—Charleston, SC—Firefly Distillery
October 2—Asheville, NC—ExlporeAsheville.com Arena
October 4—Cincinnati, OH—Andrew J Brady Center
October 5—Indianapolis, IN—Everwise Amphitheater
October 6—Franklin, TN—FirstBank Amphitheater
October 8—Baltimore, MD—Pier Six Pavilion
October 9—Charlottesville, VA—Ting Pavilion
October 11—Atlanta, GA—Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
October 12—Charlotte, NC—Skyla Credit Union Amphitheater
October 13—Raleigh, NC—Red Hat Amphitheater
*non-Live Nation show