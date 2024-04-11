Canadian post-hardcore rockers RARITY have released two brand new singles, “Kiss!” and “Sick to My Stomach.”

The two singles are lifted from their upcoming, highly anticipated third studio album, Lower Feeling, which will be out on June 7th via New Damage Records.

Commenting on the new tracks, vocalist Loeden Learn says, “‘Kiss’ is about forgetting about all of the aspects in life that you can’t control, throwing responsibility away for a while, and just sitting down and smoking a nice joint. It’s about learning to let go of things you can’t control.”

“‘Sick To My Stomach’ is just straight up an angry riff song, all of the angriest parts of my brain yelling at me and spitting in my face essentially. This song encompasses all of the things I don’t like about myself, and throws them at me with zero remorse. There are a lot of songs about hating yourself, but few are this angry.”

Listen to the new songs here, find the “Kiss!” video below, and pre-order Lower Feeling here.

The follow up to 2019’s lauded record, The Longest Lonesome, RARITY finds the perfect balance between catchy pop-punk anthems and the gripping intensity of their post-hardcore roots, and features other heavy hitters like “Keep It To Yourself,” “OKAY” and “Brain Dance.”

Learn recently commented on the album, “This record at the end of the day is about growth. Growth as human beings, growth as friends, growth as 4 musicians trying to make the best songs they possibly can in a band they love. This record is a record of love, a record of passion and a record of brutal honesty. The lyrics are personal and introspective, with themes that I absolutely hated talking about with every fibre of my being. My worst fears and greatest dreams. This record is about losing self control, not being able to hold your brain together in times of sadness and pain, and taking things you have no control over way too seriously. While the lyrics may convey feelings of sadness and anger, the record itself couldn’t be further from. We loved writing this record, and we miss waking up every day being able to make this record. It is everything rarity as a band has always wanted to be, and we’re just so happy to be here. We’re happy we’re able to make music and live this crazy emotional roller coaster of a life that we live. We wouldn’t have it any other way. We truly sincerely hope people enjoy Lower Feeling as much as we enjoyed making it, because we really truly loved every second of it.”

Artwork:

Track-listing: