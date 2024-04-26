Multi-platinum indie/rock band Rainbow Kitten Surprise have just shared their new single, “SVO.”

”SVO” will appear on their new album, LOVE HATE MUSIC BOX, which will be out on May 10th via Elektra and is their first full-length release in six years.

“SVO” follows the previously released “Overtime” featuring 7x-Grammy Award-winner Kacey Musgraves, along with the lead single “Superstar” and surprise fan offering “LOL,” all of which are now streaming on all platforms. Both “Superstar” and “LOL” arrived accompanied by a music video directed by Matthew DeLisi (Paramore, Judah & The Lion) – streaming on the band’s official YouTube channel.

Listen to “SVO” below and pre-order LOVE HATE MUSIC BOX here.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

Peter Pan Sickset Finalist LOL Lucky Meticulous Hot Pink Ice Cube SVO Code Blue Overtime (Feat. Kacey Musgraves) Ghoul John Woo Low As We Go Bearwalk Superstar Cinderella Best Man Rabbit Run Daddy Yankee Re-Entry No Occasion Thanks For Coming

Tour dates:

May 6 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl Nashville –SOLD OUT

May 9 – New York, NY – Webster Hall – SOLD OUT

May 13 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner – SOLD OUT

May 14 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner – SOLD OUT

May 15 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner – ADDED NIGHT

May 23 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at Moody Theater – ADDED NIGHT

May 24 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at Moody Theater – SOLD OUT

May 25 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at Moody Theater – SOLD OUT

May 30 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom – ADDED NIGHT + SOLD OUT

May 31 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom – SOLD OUT

June 1 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom –SOLD OUT