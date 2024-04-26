Multi-platinum indie/rock band Rainbow Kitten Surprise have just shared their new single, “SVO.”
”SVO” will appear on their new album, LOVE HATE MUSIC BOX, which will be out on May 10th via Elektra and is their first full-length release in six years.
“SVO” follows the previously released “Overtime” featuring 7x-Grammy Award-winner Kacey Musgraves, along with the lead single “Superstar” and surprise fan offering “LOL,” all of which are now streaming on all platforms. Both “Superstar” and “LOL” arrived accompanied by a music video directed by Matthew DeLisi (Paramore, Judah & The Lion) – streaming on the band’s official YouTube channel.
Listen to “SVO” below and pre-order LOVE HATE MUSIC BOX here.
Artwork:
Track-listing:
- Peter Pan
- Sickset
- Finalist
- LOL
- Lucky
- Meticulous
- Hot Pink Ice Cube
- SVO
- Code Blue
- Overtime (Feat. Kacey Musgraves)
- Ghoul
- John Woo
- Low As We Go
- Bearwalk
- Superstar
- Cinderella
- Best Man
- Rabbit Run
- Daddy Yankee
- Re-Entry
- No Occasion
- Thanks For Coming
Tour dates:
May 6 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl Nashville –SOLD OUT
May 9 – New York, NY – Webster Hall – SOLD OUT
May 13 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner – SOLD OUT
May 14 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner – SOLD OUT
May 15 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner – ADDED NIGHT
May 23 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at Moody Theater – ADDED NIGHT
May 24 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at Moody Theater – SOLD OUT
May 25 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at Moody Theater – SOLD OUT
May 30 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom – ADDED NIGHT + SOLD OUT
May 31 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom – SOLD OUT
June 1 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom –SOLD OUT