Alternative/pop/rock sensation Jagwar Twin has quickly taken the world by storm and has shown no signs of slowing down or taking his foot off the pedal any time soon.

His most recent single, “Bad Feeling (Oompa Loompa)” was released towards the end of 2023, with an official music video coming just last month. Since then, the single has quickly made an impact on alternative radio, has achieved over 130 million streams, 540k Shazams, achieved charting success in Mexico, Germany, France, and the Czech Republic — all while Jagwar Twin has achieved 6 billion views on YouTube, with 3 billion of those coming in the last 28 days.

And now today, Substream is thrilled to be teaming up with Jagwar Twin to exclusively reveal the acoustic video of “Bad Feeling (Oompa Loompa),” offering fans another unique take on the track.

“My desire was to give my Jagwars a raw intimate candlelight performance with the help of my favorite art gallery in LA LAUREN POWELL PROJECTS,” Jagwar Twin says on the acoustic video. “I brought in a real grass floor and painted moths on the walls and build a huge glowing moon cocoon to create a cave we could sing in. We filmed the whole thing so the world could watch.”

Watch the acoustic video for “Bad Feeling (Oompa Loompa)” below, and stay tuned for more news from Jagwar Twin soon.

With over 100 million streams and challenging the conventions of mainstream music, “Bad Feeling (Oompa Loompa)”has landed on multiple charts including TikTok’s Viral 50 Chart, Global Spotify Viral 50 charts around the globe, and is currently climbing Billboard’s Hot Alternative Songs (No. 24) and Hot Rock & Alternative Songs (No. 36) charts. Showing no signs of slowing down, “Bad Feeling (Oompa Loompa)” has seen Jagwar Twin captivate audiences across TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, and marks the beginning of a momentous year ahead.