The LOX’s Styles P joins Poiison in the Boss Life Music Group presented music video for “Big Boys.” Serving as the commercial follow up to 2023’s “I Can’t Fall In Love” with Sha Money XL, which has already organically earned 100K+ streams since it’s debut in October, the Hip-Hop vocalist/songwriter finds herself trading bars with the decorated D-Block diplomat and fellow New York native about navigating romantic relationships without proper male guidance.

Hailing from Queens, Poiison passionately channels her life experiences into music, infusing pop and soul melodies with profound lyrical skill. Inspired by diverse artists like Madonna, Sade, Rick James, Lil Wayne, and Travis Scott she maintains a unique sound that captivates listeners; making their hearts and bodies move. As a multi-talented creative, Poiison actively oversees the details of her visuals, taking on the role of director to authentically deliver her perspective to the world with a fun and magnanimous spirit.

Her star quality and charisma are undeniably evident in her content. Parallel to her imagination, the release of her La Madrina mixtape series echoed creativity while showcasing her interpretation of well known industry records. Poiison’s development has led to performances alongside renowned artists such as 50 Cent, Ciara, and Robin Thicke. Poiison strives to create timeless music that conveys powerful messages rooted in real-life stories.

Press play on the Nimi Hendrix-directed visual for “Big Boys” as well as stream the official audio below via Roc Nation’s indie distribution company Equity.