Rising alt/pop star phem has returned with a new sparkling pop track, “absolutely nothing,” which is out now via Hopeless Records.

The new track is an innately honest song about embracing the duality of life, and rising above in the most unapologetic way possible. It’s especially meaningful for phem, who has always aimed to carve out her own corner in the magic world.

In addition to her recently released “cheerleader” with Awsten Knight of Waterparks, “absolutely nothing” is a taste of what’s to come on her upcoming debut album.

On the new single, phem shares, “’absolutely nothing’ might be the most honest song i’ve ever made. i think i tapped into a different level of myself. its like a drug. now that i’ve arrived here, there’s no going back. i know some people have already been jarred by my lyrics.. but i can’t help it. this is who i am, this is what is flowing out of me, and i wont apologize for it. if i cant be honest than there’s no point to making my art.”

Listen to “absolutely nothing” below.