Today, legendary rock band Pearl Jam have unveiled their latest single, “Wreckage.” It is lifted from their new album, Dark Matter, which will be released this Friday, April 19th via Monkeywrench Records/Republic Records.

“That one probably has the biggest build for me personally, in terms of hearing it at first and thinking, it’s kind of an Ed song,” Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Goddard shares on “Wreckage.” “I wasn’t quite aware of its potency until later. Andrew [Watt] encouraged me to play this little harmonic, acoustic part almost like a Cure melody. I’ve been playing along with the song to relearn it and I’m really looking forward to playing it live. It’s a really powerful lyric and I think we did a really great job of taking something and really pushing it to its limit.”

“[“Wreckage”] started with the riff and everyone kind of formulating sections together. That song just came to Ed right away,” producer Watt adds. “Within the first couple takes before the music was even right, his vocals were right. His melodies and words are so strong in that song. Once the initial spark was there and there were a few sections, it was just really about following him.”

Listen to “Wreckage” below.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

Scared of Fear React, Respond Wreckage Dark Matter Won’t Tell Upper Hand Waiting for Stevie Running Something Special Got to Give Setting Sun

Pearl Jam tour dates:

May 04 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

May 06 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

May 10 Portland, OR Moda Center

May 13 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

May 16 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

May 18 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

May 21 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

May 22 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

May 25 Napa Valley, CA BottleRock Festival

May 28 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

May 30 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

Jun 22 Dublin, IE Marlay Park

Jun 25 Manchester, UK Manchester Co-Op Live

Jun 29 London, UK Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Jul 02 Berlin, DE Waldbühne

Jul 03 Berlin, DE Waldbühne

Jul 06 Barcelona, ES Palau Sant Jordi

Jul 08 Barcelona, ES Palau Sant Jordi

Jul 11 Madrid, SE Mad Cool Festival

Jul 13 Lisbon, PT NOS Alive Festival

Aug 22 Missoula, MT Washington-Grizzly Stadium

Aug 26* Indianapolis, IN Ruoff Music Center

Aug 29 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field

Aug 31 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field

Sep 03 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Sep 04 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Sep 07 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

Sep 09 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

Sep 12 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena

Sep 15 Boston, MA Fenway Park

Sep 17 Boston, MA Fenway Park

Nov 08 Auckland, NZ Go Media Stadium Mt Smart

Nov 10 Auckland, NZ Go Media Stadium Mt Smart

Nov 13 Gold Coast, AU Heritage Bank Stadium

Nov 16 Melbourne, AU Marvel Stadium

Nov 18 Melbourne, AU Marvel Stadium

Nov 21 Sydney, AU ENGIE Stadium

Nov 23 Sydney, AU ENGIE Stadium