Today, legendary rock band Pearl Jam have unveiled their latest single, “Wreckage.” It is lifted from their new album, Dark Matter, which will be released this Friday, April 19th via Monkeywrench Records/Republic Records.
“That one probably has the biggest build for me personally, in terms of hearing it at first and thinking, it’s kind of an Ed song,” Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Goddard shares on “Wreckage.” “I wasn’t quite aware of its potency until later. Andrew [Watt] encouraged me to play this little harmonic, acoustic part almost like a Cure melody. I’ve been playing along with the song to relearn it and I’m really looking forward to playing it live. It’s a really powerful lyric and I think we did a really great job of taking something and really pushing it to its limit.”
“[“Wreckage”] started with the riff and everyone kind of formulating sections together. That song just came to Ed right away,” producer Watt adds. “Within the first couple takes before the music was even right, his vocals were right. His melodies and words are so strong in that song. Once the initial spark was there and there were a few sections, it was just really about following him.”
Listen to “Wreckage” below.
Artwork:
Track-listing:
- Scared of Fear
- React, Respond
- Wreckage
- Dark Matter
- Won’t Tell
- Upper Hand
- Waiting for Stevie
- Running
- Something Special
- Got to Give
- Setting Sun
Pearl Jam tour dates:
May 04 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
May 06 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
May 10 Portland, OR Moda Center
May 13 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
May 16 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena
May 18 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena
May 21 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum
May 22 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum
May 25 Napa Valley, CA BottleRock Festival
May 28 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
May 30 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
Jun 22 Dublin, IE Marlay Park
Jun 25 Manchester, UK Manchester Co-Op Live
Jun 29 London, UK Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Jul 02 Berlin, DE Waldbühne
Jul 03 Berlin, DE Waldbühne
Jul 06 Barcelona, ES Palau Sant Jordi
Jul 08 Barcelona, ES Palau Sant Jordi
Jul 11 Madrid, SE Mad Cool Festival
Jul 13 Lisbon, PT NOS Alive Festival
Aug 22 Missoula, MT Washington-Grizzly Stadium
Aug 26* Indianapolis, IN Ruoff Music Center
Aug 29 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field
Aug 31 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field
Sep 03 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Sep 04 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Sep 07 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
Sep 09 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
Sep 12 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena
Sep 15 Boston, MA Fenway Park
Sep 17 Boston, MA Fenway Park
Nov 08 Auckland, NZ Go Media Stadium Mt Smart
Nov 10 Auckland, NZ Go Media Stadium Mt Smart
Nov 13 Gold Coast, AU Heritage Bank Stadium
Nov 16 Melbourne, AU Marvel Stadium
Nov 18 Melbourne, AU Marvel Stadium
Nov 21 Sydney, AU ENGIE Stadium
Nov 23 Sydney, AU ENGIE Stadium