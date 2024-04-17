Today, legendary rock band Pearl Jam have unveiled their latest single, “Wreckage.” It is lifted from their new album, Dark Matter, which will be released this Friday, April 19th via Monkeywrench Records/Republic Records.

That one probably has the biggest build for me personally, in terms of hearing it at first and thinking, it’s kind of an Ed song,” Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Goddard shares on “Wreckage.” “I wasn’t quite aware of its potency until later. Andrew [Watt] encouraged me to play this little harmonic, acoustic part almost like a Cure melody. I’ve been playing along with the song to relearn it and I’m really looking forward to playing it live. It’s a really powerful lyric and I think we did a really great job of taking something and really pushing it to its limit.”

[“Wreckage”] started with the riff and everyone kind of formulating sections together. That song just came to Ed right away,” producer Watt adds. “Within the first couple takes before the music was even right, his vocals were right. His melodies and words are so strong in that song. Once the initial spark was there and there were a few sections, it was just really about following him.”

Listen to “Wreckage” below.

Artwork:

Pearl Jam Dark Matter album art

Track-listing:

  1. Scared of Fear
  2. React, Respond
  3. Wreckage
  4. Dark Matter
  5. Won’t Tell
  6. Upper Hand
  7. Waiting for Stevie
  8. Running
  9. Something Special
  10. Got to Give
  11. Setting Sun

Pearl Jam tour dates:

May 04            Vancouver, BC                       Rogers Arena
May 06            Vancouver, BC                       Rogers Arena
May 10            Portland, OR                          Moda Center
May 13            Sacramento, CA                     Golden 1 Center
May 16            Las Vegas, NV                       MGM Grand Garden Arena
May 18            Las Vegas, NV                       MGM Grand Garden Arena
May 21            Los Angeles, CA                    Kia Forum
May 22            Los Angeles, CA                    Kia Forum
May 25            Napa Valley, CA                     BottleRock Festival
May 28            Seattle, WA                            Climate Pledge Arena
May 30            Seattle, WA                            Climate Pledge Arena
Jun 22             Dublin, IE                                Marlay Park
Jun 25             Manchester, UK                     Manchester Co-Op Live
Jun 29             London, UK                            Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Jul 02              Berlin, DE                               Waldbühne
Jul 03              Berlin, DE                               Waldbühne
Jul 06              Barcelona, ES                        Palau Sant Jordi
Jul 08              Barcelona, ES                        Palau Sant Jordi
Jul 11              Madrid, SE                             Mad Cool Festival
Jul 13              Lisbon, PT                              NOS Alive Festival
Aug 22            Missoula, MT                          Washington-Grizzly Stadium
Aug 26*           Indianapolis, IN                      Ruoff Music Center
Aug 29            Chicago, IL                             Wrigley Field
Aug 31            Chicago, IL                             Wrigley Field
Sep 03            New York, NY                         Madison Square Garden
Sep 04            New York, NY                         Madison Square Garden
Sep 07            Philadelphia, PA                     Wells Fargo Center
Sep 09            Philadelphia, PA                     Wells Fargo Center
Sep 12            Baltimore, MD                        CFG Bank Arena
Sep 15            Boston, MA                             Fenway Park
Sep 17            Boston, MA                             Fenway Park
Nov 08            Auckland, NZ                          Go Media Stadium Mt Smart
Nov 10            Auckland, NZ                          Go Media Stadium Mt Smart
Nov 13            Gold Coast, AU                      Heritage Bank Stadium
Nov 16            Melbourne, AU                       Marvel Stadium
Nov 18            Melbourne, AU                       Marvel Stadium
Nov 21            Sydney, AU                            ENGIE Stadium
Nov 23            Sydney, AU                             ENGIE Stadium