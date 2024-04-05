Groundbreaking country artist Orville Peck has teamed up with the legendary Willie Nelson for a cover of “Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond of Each Other.” The cover is the first release from Peck since his signing to Warner Records, and follows is 2022 album, Bronco.

The track’s release is accompanied by a striking Ben Prince-directed music video, which even features an appearance from Nelson himself. Additionally, Peck celebrates the release by announcing his upcoming project Stampede, a collection of duets with his favorite friends.

Peck has made a career out of bringing his unique perspective to country music, and now has brought that angle to the long-celebrated LGBTQ+ anthem in “Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond of Each Other.” Originally recorded by Ned Sublette in 1981, the song was subsequently tackled by Nelson in 2006, pushing the underground track to the mainstream. After Nelson asked Peck to record this version of the song together, the idea for the Stampede duets project came to life.

Listen below.

Next month, Peck will hit the road on his Stampede headlining tour, which is on sale now. See all dates below and head here for tickets.

Tour dates:

5/28 — Asheville, NC — Rabbit Rabbit *^

5/30 — Raleigh, NC — Red Hat Amphitheatee *^

5/31 — Charlotte, NC — Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre *^

6/1 — Atlanta, GA — Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park *^

6/3 — Columbus, OH — KEMBA Live! – Outdoor *^

6/4 — Rochester Hills, MI — Meadow Brook Amphitheatre *^

6/5 — Grand Rapids, MI — TBA *^

6/7 — Cleveland, OH — Jacobs Pavilion *^

6/8 — Cincinnati, OH — The Andrew J Brady Music Center *^

6/9 — Indianapolis, IN — Rock the Ruins *^

6/11 — Minneapolis, MN — The Armory *^

6/13 — Chicago, IL — Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom *^

6/14 — Madison, WI — The Sylvee *^

6/29 — Asbury Park, NJ — The Stone Pony Summer Stage #

6/30 — Washington, DC — The Anthem +#

7/1 — Lewiston, NY — Artpark Outdoor Amphitheater +#

7/3 — Toronto, ON — Budweiser Stage +#

7/4 — Ottawa, ON — Ottawa Bluesfest

7/8 — Vancouver, BC — Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre #

7/10 — Edmonton, AB — Midway #

7/11 — Edmonton, AB — Midway #

7/14 — Winnipeg, MB — Winnipeg Folk Festival

7/27 — Newport, RI — Newport Folk Festival

7/28 — Harrisburg, PA — Riverfront Park ~%

7/30 — St. Louis, MO — The Factory ~%

8/1 — Kansas City, MO — GrindersKC ~%

8/2 — Saint Charles, IA — Hinterland Music Festival

8/3 — Omaha, NE — The Admiral ~%

8/5 — Oklahoma City, OK — The Jones Assembly ~%

8/6 — Santa Fe, NM — Santa Fe Brewing Company ~%

8/8 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium ~%

8/9 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Union Event Center %

9/24 — Bend, OR — Hayden Homes Amphitheater @!

9/25 — Woodinville, WA — Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery @!

9/27 — San Francisco, CA — Bill Graham Civic Auditorium @!

9/28 — Los Angeles, CA — Hollywood Palladium @!

9/29 — Los Angeles, CA — Hollywood Palladium @!

10/1 — San Diego, CA — Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU @!

10/2 — Phoenix, AZ — Mesa Amphitheatre @!

10/16 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway @&

10/18 — Philadelphia, PA — The Met presented by Highmark @&

10/19 — Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Paramount @&

10/20 — Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Paramount @&

* With Durand Jones

^ With Debbii Dawson

+ With The War And Treaty

# With Goldie Boutilier

~ With Jaime Wyatt

% With Gold Star

@ With Nikki Lane

! With Emily Nenni

& With Vincent Neil Emerson