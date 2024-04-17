Today, rising Wilkes-Barre melodic hardcore band One Step Closer have shared a new single, “Orange Leaf.”

“Orange Leaf” follows the previously released “Leap Years” and “Giant’s Despair” as singles released from their upcoming album, All You Embrace, which will be released on May 17th via Run for Cover Records. “Orange Leaf” offers another glimpse into the evolution of One Step Closer 0acking plenty of post-hardcore bite and a soaring chorus, the track proves that the band is just as deft with melody as they are with aggression.

Listen to “Orange Leaf” below and pre-order All You Embrace here.

All You Embrace finds One Step Closer exploring the sonic overlaps of hardcore, emo, ’90s alternative, and more — resulting in the most ambitious songs they’ve ever written. Produced/engineered by Jon Markson (Drug Church, Koyo, Drain, Regulate), the record sounds truly gigantic, like a widescreen, technicolor version of One Step Closer’s biting sound.

“I wanted to showcase One Step Closer in its fullest state,” explains vocalist Ryan Savitski. “Every single part of the band, I wanted it to be there. I wanted us to be 100% ourselves and be as authentic to our band as we could possibly be.” And All You Embrace is certainly imbued with that sense of identity, a testament to knowing who you are in a world of uncertainties, and a powerful new era for One Step Closer.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

Color You Leap Years Blur My Memory The Gate Your Hazel Tree Orange Leaf Esruc Slow To Let Go Topanga Giant’s Despair So Far From Me

Upcoming Shows:

05/25 Hatfield, UK @ Slam Dunk Festival

05/26 Leeds, UK @ Slam Dunk Festival

05/27 Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Room *

05/28 London, UK @ The Dome *

05/29 Southampton, UK @ Papillon *

* w/ Arm’s Length