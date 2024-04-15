Today, Grammy Award-nominated rock band NOTHING MORE have unveiled a music video for their defiant new single “HOUSE ON SAND,” which features I Prevail Vocalist Eric Vanlerberghe.

The music video features a cinematic AI landscape intro, created by artist Taylor Gahm, followed by action-packed performance footage of NOTHING MORE and Eric V.

“Sometimes you lose sight of your purpose in life and wander off of the path you were on,” says NOTHING MORE frontman Jonny Hawkins on “HOUSE ON SAND”. “Years later you find yourself in a life that does not match the vision you once had for yourself. Trapped, you are left with a choice…betray your inner voice, or trust it; continue on and play it safe, or turn back and start again… I’m starting again.”

Watch the new music video below.

“HOUSE ON SAND” will be features on CARNAL, the new NOTHING MORE album announced last week, which will be released on June 28th via Better Noise Music. The album also includes their current Top 10 Active Rock radio single “IF IT DOESN’T HURT” which is currently at #9 and rising. Recorded with Grammy-nominated producer WZRD BLD (Disturbed, Motionless In White, A Day To Remember) with mixing and mastering by Zakk Cervini (Limp Bizkit, MGK, Bring Me The Horizon), CARNAL unites NOTHING MORE’s trademark introspective philosophical lyrics and unapologetically massive anthems with in-your-face rockers designed for an all-encompassing audience. Pre-order CARNAL now via digital download, CD, vinyl, and cassette tape here.

Tomorrow, April 16th, NOTHING MORE will kick off their co-headlining North American with Wage War and special guests Veil of Maya and Sleep Theory. The tour will begin in Charlotte, NC and stretch throughout May 18yj ending in Bloomington, IL. The band will then head out as direct support for rock icons Godsmack (6/23-6/26) as they make their way to several of the biggest fall rock festivals including Louder Than Life, Aftershock and MMR*B*Q. For full dates, tickets and VIP upgrades, fans can visit here.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

| CARNAL | HOUSE ON SAND (feat. Eric V Of I Prevail) IF IT DOESN’T HURT ANGEL SONG (feat. David Draiman) FREEFALL BLAME IT ON THE DRUGS | HEAD | EXISTENTIAL DREAD | HEART | DOWN THE RIVER GIVE IT TIME | SIGHT | STUCK (feat. Sinizter) RUN FOR YOUR LIFE | SOUND |

Tour dates:

4/16 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore *

4/17 Birmingham, AL – Avalon Brewing Company *

4/18 New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore *

4/20 Austin, TX – Stubb’s ^

4/22 Grand Junction, CO – Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park (outdoor) *

4/24 Riverside, CA – RMA *

4/25 San Diego, CA – Observatory Northpark %

4/26 Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl *

4/28 Albuquerque, NM – REVEL *

4/30 Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre *

5/1 Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom *

5/3 Green Bay, WI – Epic Event Center *

5/4 East Moline, IL – The Rust Belt *

5/5 Omaha, NE – The Astro *

5/7 Madison, WI – The Sylvee *

5/8 Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live *

5/10 Bethlehem, PA – Wind Creek Event Center *

5/11 Columbus, OH – Kemba Live ^%

5/12 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE %

5/14 Norfolk, VA – The NorVA *

5/15 Raleigh, NC – The Ritz *

5/17 Indianapolis, IN – The Egyptian Room *

5/18 Bloomington, IL – The Castle Theatre ^%

7/23 Johnston, PA – 1st Summit Arena at Cambria County War Memorial #

7/25 Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion #

7/26 Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater #

9/21 Camden, NJ – MMR*B*Q 2024 &

9/27 Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life &

10/13 Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival &

*co-headlining with Wage War, Veil of Maya & Sleep Theory

^ no Sleep Theory

% no Wage War

# with Godsmack and Flat Black

& festival date