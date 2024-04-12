3x Grammy Award-nominated rock band NOTHING MORE have announced they’ll be releasing their new album, Carnal, on June 28th via Better Noise Music.

The album will feature 15 songs from the San Antonio, Texas-born quartet, and houses their most focused and adventurous songs to date. Recorded with Grammy-nominated producer WZRD BLD (Disturbed, Motionless In White, A Day To Remember) with mixing and mastering by Zakk Cervini (Limp Bizkit, Machine Gun Kelly, Bring Me The Horizon), Carnal unites NOTHING MORE’s trademark introspective philosophical lyrics and unapologetically massive anthems with in-your-face rockers designed for an all-encompassing audience.

“‘Carnal’ feels like a perfect encapsulation of what NOTHING MORE has always been,” says guitarist Mark Vollelunga. “From progressive introspection to steady-state rock ‘n roll, we felt like we’ve achieved the exact balance wanted for this next installment.”

“It’s a beautiful blend of memorable guitar riffs, illustrious chord progressions and heart wrenching lyrical performances all to the beat of a drum that palpitates with syncopated obsession,” states bassist Daniel Oliver. “There’s truly something for everyone on this record.”

Additionally today, NOTHING MORE have released their new song “House On Sand,” which features I Prevail vocalist Eric Vanlerberghe.

“Sometimes you lose sight of your purpose in life and wander off of the path you were on,” says frontman Jonny Hawkins on “House On Sand”. “Years later you find yourself in a life that does not match the vision you once had for yourself. Trapped, you are left with a choice…betray your inner voice, or trust it; continue on and play it safe, or turn back and start again… I’m starting again.”

In regards to working with Vanlerberghe , he continues, “I’m so honored and excited to have Eric screaming his heart out with me on this song!“

“Almost a year ago, the boys in NOTHING MORE sent me this demo and asked if I’d consider hopping on it,” shares Vanlerberghe. “I checked it out and for the next few weeks, I had the chorus engrained in my brain. The song really resonated with me. I think this track, as well as the rest of their record, is NOTHING MORE’S best work and I’m honored to be a part of it.”

