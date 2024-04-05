Grammy Award-nominated rock band NEEDTOBREATHE is set to spend the majority of the years, and have just announced a handful of additional shows for this summer.

The new shows follow a packed schedule for NEEDTOBREATHE, which includes a few appearances at summer music festivals such as Canada’s Boots and Hearts, Minneapolis’ Basilica Block Party, and Pilgrimage Music Festival just outside of Nashville. The rock outfit will also play the iconic Red Rock Amphitheatre on May 19th, and although the show is sold out, fans can purchase tickets here to watch a livestream via Veeps.

NEEDTOBREATHE is set to perform with Keith Urban, Lindsay Ell, Yola, Brett Young; Abraham Alexander and Kashus Culpepper will support newly announced summer dates. Following the first leg that took the band across the globe last fall, the CAVES World Tour will resume on April 25th in Charlotte, North Carolina and will feature alternative rock band Judah & The Lion.

Tickets for all newly announced shows will be available starting next Friday, April 12th, at 10am local time; fans pre-sale begins next Tuesday, April 9th at 10am local and Spotify pre-sale will kick off on Wednesday, April 10th at 10am local. For more information and to buy tickets, head here.

NEEDTOBREATHE Tour dates:

6/27 – Sioux City, IA – Battery Park ~

6/28 – Columbia, MO – 9th Street Summerfest ~

6/29 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater ^

7/19 – Beech Mountain, NC – Beech Mountain Resort Concert Series #

7/20 – Louisville, KY – Iroquois Amphitheater =

7/21 – Goshen, IN – Elkhart County 4H Fair

7/24 – Cohasset, MA – South Shore Music Circus ~

7/25 – Lancaster, PA – American Music Hall ~

7/26 – Wallingford, CT – Oakdale Theatre ~

8/2 – Cedar Rapids, IA – McGrath Amphitheatre =

8/3 – Minneapolis, MN – Basilica Block Party

8/4 – Green Bay, WI – EPIC Event Center =

8/8 – Hyannis, MA – Cape Cod Melody Tent ~

8/9 – Waterloo, NY – Del Lago Resort & Casino ~

8/10 – Oro-Medonte, ON – Boots and Hearts Music Festival

8/12 – Des Moines, IA – Iowa State Fair +

8/23 – Highland, CA – Yaamava’ Theater

8/26 – Palmer, AK – Alaska State Fair

8/30 – Macon, GA – Atrium Health Amphitheater =

9/1 – Augusta, GA – The Bell Auditorium =

9/11 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg

9/12 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg (SOLD-OUT)

9/13 – Berlin, Germany – Hole44

9/14 – Cologne, Germany – Die Kantine

9/17 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Academy 2

9/18 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy2

9/20 – London, UK – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

9/22 – Glasgow, Scotland – SWG3 Galvanizers

9/23 – Belfast, UK – Ulster Hall

9/29 – Franklin, TN – Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival

10/5 – Ocean City, MD – Country Calling

New Dates Bolded

^ with Keith Urban and Lindsay Ell

# with Yola

+ with Brett Young

~ Abraham Alexander

= Kashus Culpepper

Where to Watch The CAVES World Tour with Judah & The Lion:

4/25 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

4/26 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park *

4/27 – Wilmington, NC – Riverfront Park – Live Oak Bank Pavilion *

4/28 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place *

4/30 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater *

5/2 – Rogers, AR – Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion *

5/3 – Little Rock, AR – First Security Amphitheater *

5/4 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater *

5/7 – San Diego, CA – The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park *

5/8 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord *

5/10 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater *

5/11 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheater *

5/12 – Spokane, WA – Northern Quest Resort & Casino – BECU Live *

5/14 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater *

5/15 – Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater *

5/17 – Moorhead, MN – Bluestem Amphitheater *

5/18 – Lincoln, NE – Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater *

5/19 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre * (SOLD-OUT)

5/21 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park *

5/22 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at the White River State Park *

5/24 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater *

5/25 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium *

5/26 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater *

5/28 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *

5/29 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill *

5/31 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17 *

6/1 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center *