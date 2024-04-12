Today, Morgan Wade has announced that she will be releasing her third full-length major label album, Obsessed, on August 16th. Pre-orders can be found here.

The solo-written, stripped-down 14-track collection was produced by her touring guitarist Clint Wells and finds Wade at arguably her most vulnerable to date.

On Obsessed, she writes with an incredible passion about longing for home and the emotions you feel when being reunited with loved ones, of feeling dangerously preoccupied with someone, and of being in situations that society might consider outside the norm.

To go alongside the album announcement, Wade has shared a brand new single “Time to Love, Time to Kill,” which can be found below.

Obsessed follows her 2023 effort Psychopath, and features the first collaboration for Wade as Grammy nominee Kesha appears on “Walked on Water.” It also includes recent tracks “Halloween” and “2AM in London.”

To celebrate her new project, Wade will embark on her headlining “OBSESSED TOUR,” with US dates kicking off July 20th in Fargo, ND. Presales begin Tuesday, April 16th at 10am. with public on-sale Friday, April 19th at 10am. (local venue time). For additional ticket information, head here.

Tour dates:

Artwork:

Track-listing: