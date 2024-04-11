Today, the Grammy Award-nominated Maggie Rogers has announced her first ever headlining arena shows, “The Don’t Forget Me Tour, Part II.”

Tonight’s release of her third studio album, Don’t Forget Me, will kick off a week-long celebration that she’s dubbed “Box Office Week,” which will include pop-up events, special shows taking place over the course of the week at intimate venues in four U.S. cities and a new round of her notable in-person ticketing.

“On the last album, ‘Surrender,’ I decided to go old school and sell tickets in-person in an effort to reduce fees, combat bots and get tickets directly into the hands of fans,” explains Rogers. “That process was so fun, this year I’m hosting ‘Box Office Week,’ where I’ve set some special prices for fans who want to come purchase tickets in person. Here’s how it’s going to work… from April 13th to April 20th, in every city where I’m playing an arena this fall, you can go to the local box office to choose your seats and buy your ticket for a special in-person price. You can find all the exact information for your city HERE. In NYC, Philly, Boston, and Chicago, I’m going to be in person selling tickets directly to you at the box office. After the box office day festivities, I’ll be playing a show that very same night in those four cities where me and my band will perform ‘Don’t Forget Me’ for the very first time.”

Presented by Chase and produced by Live Nation, “The Don’t Forget Me Tour, Part II” will launch on October 9th at Moody Center in Austin, Texas and include shows at New York City’s Madison Square Garden (October 19th) and the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA (November 2nd). See below for full itinerary. Ryan Beatty will support on all fall arena dates.

Maggie Rogers – Tour Dates

*IN-PERSON BOX OFFICE ONSALE WITH ALBUM POP-UPS AND CORRESPONDING IN PERSON BOX OFFICE DATE

RELEASE SHOWS

4/13 New York, NY* Irving Plaza 4/13 at Irving Plaza

4/14 Philadelphia, PA* Theatre of Living Arts 4/14 at The Fillmore Philadelphia

4/16 Boston, MA* Paradise Rock Club 4/16 at Paradise Rock Club

4/19 Chicago, IL* House of Blues 4/19 at House of Blues

“THE DON’t FORGET ME TOUR PART 1” (Including Festival Appearances)

5/4 Charlotte NC Lovin’ Life Festival^

5/23 San Diego, CA Gallagher Square at Petco Park

5/24 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre

5/27 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre +

5/28 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre +

5/31 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

6/1 The Woodlands, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

6/3 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP

6/5 Indianapolis, IN Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

6/7 Cincinnati, OH The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park

6/8 Milwaukee, WI BMO Pavilion

6/9 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

6/11 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

6/14 Manchester, TN Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival^

6/16 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion +

6/19 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park

6/20 Charleston, SC Credit One Stadium

6/22 Miami, FL FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

Support for 5/23 show to be announced.

Support for 5/24 – 6/22 shows – The Japanese House

+Not a Live Nation Date

^Festival Performance

“THE DON’T FORGET ME TOUR, PART II” WITH CORRESPONDING IN PERSON BOX OFFICE DATE

10/9 Austin, TX Moody Center 4/17 at Moody Center

10/15 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center 4/14 at The Fillmore Philadelphia

10/17 Boston, MA TD Garden 4/16 at Paradise Rock Club

10/19 New York, NY Madison Square Garden 4/13 at Irving Plaza

10/22 Toronto, ON Coca- Cola Coliseum 4/14 at Coca-Cola Coliseum

10/24 Chicago, IL United Center 4/19 at House of Blues

10/25 Minneapolis, MN Target Center 4/20 at Target Center

10/29 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena 4/20 at Climate Pledge Arena

10/30 Portland, OR Moda Center 4/20 at Moda Center

11/1 San Francisco, CA Chase Center 4/20 at Chase Center

11/2 Inglewood, CA Kia Forum 4/17 at Kia Forum

Support for 10/9 – 11/2 shows – Ryan Beatty