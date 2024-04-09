Still riding “High” off his recent collaboration with Dylan Chambers and ‘Best Melodic Rap Performance’ GRAMMY win for Lil Durk’s “All My Life” featuring J. Cole earlier this year, Miami musician LunchMoney Lewis delivers “Rain or Shine.” Co-produced by JulianBeatz & BRIANXWHITE, “Rain or Shine” is a record about believing things will get better even when everything feels hopeless. In current times where there is so much pain in the world, Lewis wrote the Hip-Hop / R&B-influenced track to help us overcome life’s hurdles with love.

“In light of everything going on in the world, I’ve been in a very tough place creatively about what I wanna write about. Seeing so many innocent lives taken pushed me to make something that gives people hope in some fashion, rain or shine. We will continue to push love and love only, even in the face of darkness,” states the talented triple threat about the inspiration behind his latest leak.

Best known for his work with Dr. Luke as a producer, LunchMoney Lewis first broke into wide recognition as a rapper after appearing on the song “Trini Dem Girls” from Nicki Minaj’s 2014 album ‘The Pinkprint.’ He also co-wrote Jessie J’s single “Burnin’ Up” from her album ‘Sweet Talker,’ and Fifth Harmony’s single “Bo$$” from the album ‘Reflection.’ In 2015, he released his debut single as a solo artist, “Bills”, which peaked at 79 on the Billboard Hot 100 and peaked at number one on the ARIA Charts.

Stream “Rain or Shine” after the jump via Lunchbox Records and watch the official music video for “High” | HERE.