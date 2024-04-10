Ready to launch their all-new creative chapter, LOCASH have excitedly announced that they will be releasing their new single, “Hometown Home” on April 19th.

The song will be their first to be released via their newly formed Galaxy Label Group, and will later impact country radio on May 13th. Produced by Jacob Rice, the mid-tempo tribute to small-town settle downers was co-written by the LOCASH duo Preston Brust and Chris Lucas with Zach Abend and Andy Albert.

Distributed by BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville and featuring LOCASH as the first act signed, the new Galaxy Label Group was created by the duo and revealed during the 2024 Country Radio Seminar, named for the infinite possibilities the pair envision.

Ready to drive a bold new LOCASH era, Galaxy Label Group will allow Brust and Lucas to continue spreading the spirit of Country brotherhood at the core of PLATINUM smash “I Love This Life” and GOLD #1 hits “One Big Country Song” and “I Know Somebody,” while also helping mentor a new generation of like-minded stars.

In anticipation of that long-held dream coming true, LOCASH has been in the studio hard at work on their next recording project, with more info coming soon.

Meanwhile, LOCASH’s spring tour schedule features a mix of festival and standalone dates, before joining Kane Brown for select stadiums on his IN THE AIR TOUR starting July 20 at Boston’s Fenway Park. Keep up with LOCASH on the road here.