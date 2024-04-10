Today, critically-acclaimed singer/songwriter/producer Lawrence Rothman has shared a new single, “Dreams Die Hard.”

The release comes alongside a music video directed by the renowned Floria Sigismondi (Sam Smith, Rihanna, Taylor Swift) and can be found below.

Reflecting on the track, written by Rothman and Lee Thomas Miller (Chris Stapleton, Taylor Swift), Rothman shares, “In a world that’s pulling everyone apart at the seams I lyrically wanted to explore the universal idea of dreams. Differences aside, we all dream waking and sleeping. Dreams infest everyone’s thoughts. Language, ethnicity, religion, values, the dirt you stand on, in your particular part of the planet, we are all connected with this one common thread. We dream. Sounds obvious and silly—maybe even naive to think about that deeply. But I believe the key to any chance of a utopian co-existence here on this blue dot lays somewhere between the realm of waking and dreaming. A meditative realm where a calmness and peace overshadow daily, materialistic driven chaos… Ruled by $$$$$$ is our mantra. It’s the root which triggers all the horrors of humanity… If we stayed on that in-between plain of existence (dreams) or even if we were able to access that plain of existence through technology assisting us maybe just maybe a more civilized planet could exist.”

“Dreams Die Hard” is the latest track unveiled from Rothman’s anticipated new album, The Plow That Broke the Plains, which will be released April 26th via KRO Records and is available for pre-order now. Ahead of the release, Rothman has shared three additional songs: the title track, “Poster Child” (written with and guitars by Jason Isbell), “Yesterday Tomorrow” and “LAX” (feat. Amanda Shires).

For this next chapter in their ever-evolving artistic career, Rothman arrived at Nashville’s Sound Emporium Studios to make an album that stands as a testament to resilience—capturing the strength and lessons salvaged from their decade-long struggle with body dysmorphia, while addressing themes of addiction, gender identity and societal pressures. Recorded primarily live, with an emphasis on first takes, the 13-track album was produced and mixed by Lawrence Rothman and Yves Rothman (Yves Tumor, Blondshell), with contributions from Isbell, Amanda Shires and S.G. Goodman. Rooted in Rothman’s upbringing surrounded by folk and country music in Missouri, The Plow That Broke the Plains is a snapshot of their most unfiltered self.

Describing the recording process, Rothman shares, “’The Plow That Broke the Plains’ is me not hiding behind any persona or mask and just being myself and putting that uncensored self into the words and recordings no matter how painful the confrontation was.”

In celebration of the release, Rothman will embark on a west coast tour this spring including stops at L.A.’s Lodge Room, Seattle’s Tractor Tavern, Portland’s Show Bar, San Diego’s Soda Bar, Pioneertown’s Pappy and Harriet’s and Nashville’s The Basement among others. See below for full itinerary.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

Yesterday Tomorrow LAX (feat. Amanda Shires) Poster Child The Plow That Broke The Plains Kerosene Twin Flames Dreams Die Hard Never A Right Time R. Blood (feat. S.G. Goodman) Don’t Hang Up On Me Drugstore Bummin Doesn’t Work Like That No Vacancy

Tour dates:

April 25—Los Angeles, CA—The Lodge Room

April 26—Santa Cruz, CA—The Atrium at the Catalyst

April 27—San Francisco, CA—The Lost Church

April 28—Folsom, CA—Folsom Hotel

April 29—Reno, NV—Holland Project

May 1—Seattle, WA—Tractor Tavern

May 2—Portland, OR—Show Bar

May 3—Willamina, OR—Wildwood Hotel

May 8—Costa Mesa, CA—The Wayfarer

May 9—San Diego—Soda Bar

May 10—Phoenix, AZ—Dirty Drummer

May 11—Tucson, AZ—Club Congress

May 12—Pioneertown, CA—Pappy and Harriet’s

May 18—Nashville, TN—The Basement