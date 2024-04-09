21 Savage collaborator and Upper Marlboro native Big Flock joins Krown Vic for his Kidd Slopes produced single “Knock Knock.” Less than a week removed from The Notorious B.I.G.’s Life After Death anniversary, which features inspiration drawn track “Kick In The Door,” the cohesive cut finds the DMV rap acts trading tails from the hood over menacing production.

“I was put on to Flock’s music when I was doing my thing in Maryland. Females I dealt with would always be bumping him so I started to become a fan. Now that I make music, I felt it was only right to collaborate, ” say’s the Virginia mainstay about how the record came into fruition.

Vic is a VA raised rapper who, alongside in-house producer Garso Dio, combines Hip-Hop beats and witty wordplay with a Trap-Punk twist. Though he stays true to his lane of street storytelling, K.V.‘s lyrics double as a cautionary tale to the youth about how making the wrong decisions can derail you from personal growth. As an adolescent, he admired heavy-weight entertainers like Eminem and Michael Jackson, who influenced his sonic stylings.

After touring the West Coast and Florida with Lil Pump, D Savage, and Joey Fatts, Vic regularly performs at local Washington D.C. venues Eden, Griffin, and Rose Bar. He has also shared the stage with Billboard chart-topping artists Gucci Mane, 21 Savage, Lil Uzi Vert, and DRAM.

Stream “Knock Knock” on your DSP of choice below via Firm Records/United Masters.