Today, the globally renowned Knotfest has announced the lineup for its return to Iowa this fall.

The festival will be headlined by festival founders and hometown heroes Slipknot, who are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their 1999 self-titled debut album by performing a unique set heavily drawn from the album.

It’s an undeniable necessary celebration, 25 years is a long time for a band like Slipknot who burst onto the scene with a debut that has such a burning intensity and a complete disregard for the existing paradigm, cannot last. But their unapologetic ferocity spoke to an entire generation, and quicker than anyone outside the band expected — ultimately leading to the record going platinum in numerous countries and earning them their first Grammy Award-nomination for “Wait and Bleed.”

Slipknot will be joined at Knotfest by a stacked lineup that features Till Lindemann from Rammstein, Kentucky’s vibrant hardcore/metal forerunners Knocked Loose, metalcore influencers Hatebreed and Poison The Well, heavy metal icons GWAR, Des Moines natives Vended, in addition to Dying Wish, Zulu, Twin Temple, Holy Wars, Swollen Teeth and Spine & Dose.

Knotfest Iowa 2024 takes over Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, September 21. This year’s event will be held at Waterworks Park, which is adjacent to downtown Des Moines and where Slipknot played in 2000 on the legendary Tattoo the Earth tour.

Knotfest Iowa is thrilled to announce it will debut a revamped Knotfest Museum celebrating Slipknot’s 25 year career. A staple at Knotfests all over the world, the ante is upped this year – the Museum Experience will feature a jaw-dropping collection of artifacts from the band’s history, making this a can’t miss opportunity for fans. Tickets are strictly limited.

Tomorrow, April 30, Knotfest.com premium presale tickets will be available from 10 AM – 12 PM CT, followed by Knotfest.com general subscriber presale tickets starting at 12PM CT here. Tickets are on sale this Friday, May 3 10 AM CT to the general public here.