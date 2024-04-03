Knocked Loose have just shared another new song, “Don’t Reach for Me.” It serves as the second single — following “Blinding Faith” — released from their new album, You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To, which will be released on May 10th via Pure Noise Records.

”Don’t Reach for Me” shows the experimental side of Knocked Loose, as they combine their signature frenzied attack with a deliberate catchiness and sonic variety.

Lyrically, vocalist Bryan Garris says, the track “may be the meanest song I’ve ever written,” a seismic takedown of “someone who tried their hardest to come into my life and mess with two out of the three closest people I have.” “Don’t Reach For Me” is available today alongside an arresting video directed and produced by Max Moore.

Watch the video below and pre-order You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To here.

You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To is filled with boundary-pushing textures and samples the band has collected over the years. On “Suffocate,” for example, Garris teams up with pop-meets-metal trailblazer Poppy, for an effort that contrasts an oppressive heaviness befitting the title with a dance-y, syncopated groove and the most concussive reggaeton rhythm you’ve ever heard. Samples of what sounds like meditative singing bowls open the album to “Take Me Home,” with its spoken-word intro, ear-catching auxiliary percussion and brief yet evocative concluding country-song snippet. Elements like these only make the breakneck blur of a track like “Moss Covers All,” a song that Garris says deals with his ever-present longing for the comfort of home, feel that much more urgent.

“On this album, we go the fastest we’ve ever gone; we go the scariest we’ve ever gone. We also go the catchiest and the most melodic that we’ve ever gone, and that’s the point,” Hale says. “Instead of branching off into a specific direction, we want to encompass ALL directions.”

Knocked Loose will be hitting the road again later this month on a headlining North American tour, announced just earlier this year but is already nearly sold out. The run hits both coasts and includes two sold out nights in New York City at Brooklyn Steel and Terminal 5 plus sold out shows at Austin’s Stubb’s Amphitheater, The Shrine in Los Angeles and more. Show Me The Body, Loathe and Speed will support. See below for a full list of dates. Tickets can be found here.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

Thirst Piece By Piece Suffocate (ft. Poppy) Don’t Reach For Me Moss Covers All Take Me Home Slaughterhouse 2 (ft. Chris Motionless) The Calm That Keeps You Awake Blinding Faith Sit & Mourn

Tour dates:

Apr 27: Las Vegas, NV – Sick New World

Apr 29: Detroit, MI – Russell Industrial Center

May 01: Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works (SOLD OUT)

May 03: Lawrence, KS – Granada (SOLD OUT)

May 04: Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

May 05: Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum

May 06: Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater (SOLD OUT)

May 07: Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall (SOLD OUT)

May 10: Phoenix, AZ – The Marquee

May 11: Los Angeles, CA – The Shrine (SOLD OUT)

May 12: San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

May 14: Seattle, WA – Showbox Sodo (SOLD OUT)

May 15: Portland, OR – Roseland Theater (SOLD OUT)

May 17: Boise, ID – Knitting Factory (SOLD OUT)

May 18: Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

May 19: Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

May 21: St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

May 22: Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore (SOLD OUT)

May 23: Chicago, IL – Salt Shed (SOLD OUT)

May 24: Newport, KY – Megacorp Pavilion

May 25: Cleveland, OH – Agora Theater (SOLD OUT)

May 28: Pittsburgh, PA – Stage Age

May 29: Silver Spring, MD – The FIllmore (SOLD OUT)

May 30: Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel (SOLD OUT)

May 31: New York, NY – Terminal 5 (SOLD OUT)

Jun 01: Boston, MA – Roadrunner (SOLD OUT)

Jun 03: Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

Jun 04: Montreal, QC – Olympia

Jun 05: Toronto, ON – History (SOLD OUT)

Jun 07: Raleigh, NC – The Ritz (SOLD OUT)

Jun 08: Atlanta, GA – The Eastern (SOLD OUT)

Jun 09: St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live (SOLD OUT)

Apr 29 – Jun 9 w/ Show Me The Body, Loathe and Speed