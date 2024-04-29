Today, multi-platinum and Grammy Award-nominated rock group Kaleo have just announced their North American “Payback Tour.”

Kalei will kick off the newly announced dates kick off at Hayden Homes Amphitheatre in Bend, Oregon on August 25th and run through the middle of October. The upcoming run will feature support from Chance Peña, Hembree and Larkin Poe on select dates with additional support to be announced in the coming weeks.

Ticket presales for the newly announced dates begin tomorrow, Tuesday, April 30th at 10am local time, with general on-sale starting this Friday, May 3rd at 10am local. For more information on the upcoming “Payback Tour” from Kaleo head here.

Tour dates:

KALEO 2024 TOUR DATES

“PAYBACK TOUR” – 8/25 – 10/10

6/11 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field ^

6/14- Dillon, CO – Dillon Amphitheater

6/16 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre [SOLD OUT] %

6/17 – Salt Lake City, UT – Red Butte $

6/19 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park @

6/20 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern [SOLD OUT] @

6/21 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern [2ND SHOW ADDED] !

6/23 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic @

6/25 – Forest Grove, OR – Grand Lodge !

6/26 – Carnation, WA – Remlinger Farms !

8/25 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheatre ~

8/27 – Boise, ID – Outlaw Field at Idaho Botanical Garden ~

8/28 – Airway Heights, WA – Northern Quest Resort & Casino ~

8/29 – Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater ~

8/31 – Edmonton, AB – Edmonton Expo Centre ~

9/01 – Kelowna, BC – Denim on the Diamond*

9/02 – Calgary, AB – Grey Eagle Resort & Casino – Grey Eagle Event Centre ~

9/04 – Winnipeg, MB – Centennial Concert Hall ~

9/05 – Prior Lake, MN – Mystic Lake Casino Hotel – Mystic Showroom ~

9/07 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit ~

9/08 – Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum ~

9/09 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS ~

9/11 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner ~

9/13 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17 ~

9/16 – Washington, DC – The Anthem ~

9/17 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater ~

9/19 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre ~

9/20 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park ~

9/21 – Louisville, KY – Bourbon & Beyond 2024*

9/24 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit ~

9/25 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewery ~

9/27 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

9/28 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater +

9/30 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center +

10/3 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

10/4 – St Louis, MO – The Factory at the District

10/6 – Kansas City, MO – Midland Theater

10/9 – McKees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre >

10/10 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues >

% With Matt Maeson

$ with Vincent Lima

@ with Neal Francis

! with Reignwolf

~ with Chance Peña

> with Hembree

+ with Larkin Poe

*Festival Date

^Supporting The Rolling Stones