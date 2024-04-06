Rising star kai.wav makes his debut with a stunning remix over the buzzing new song “The Power” by Matoma.

The collaboration stems from the new star cooking up a remix that caught the attention of the legendary Matoma via direct message. Impressed, the legend added the remix to his latest EP to showcase kai.wav on global scale.

kai.wav has gained 52k Instagram followers, 3.6 million listeners, and 10 million video views in just 3 months since posting his first video.

The new artist takes soulful tech house, modern stutter, and UK Garage house to blend with highly curated anime vocals. In results, creates a sound that is both nostalgic and refreshingly new.

Needless to say he is off to a strong start and this is the just beginning for kai.wav.

Stream “The Power” below and, afterward, follow kai.wav daily on social media.