Rising artist Joalin has just shared her anthemic and fiery new single, “Bikini,” which is out now via Because London Records.

With the new single, the listener will find Joalin reveling in being a young, wild, and free woman in her early 20’s. Over a speedy dembow beat and ear-worming synth melody, the rising star wonderfully sings of living lavishly before the playful production transforms the single into a full house shuffle. The eye-catching Technicolor visuals, fittingly shot in Miami and directed by Senseishands (Sexy Redd, Kodak Black) and Suavefilms (Drake, SZA), bring her club-indebted fantasy to life in corner shops, streetside dance-offs and the warm embrace of the sea. Like its title, this is a joyful anthem about leaning into frivolity and fun.

Speaking about the track, Joalin reveals, “‘Bikini’ is a 360 from my latest release ‘La Chica-ca’ which was super mellow and in a way had a very Finnish sound. ‘Bikini’ is weird, it’s uptempo, it’s full of funny wordplay and just much more in your face. It’s still very Joalin, tho. It has a mix of Latin inspired sounds like dembow but ends in a very EDM type beat. The song tells a story; a hot girl in her twenties sipping a cold corona with lime at the beach somewhere in Mexico. Life is good, partying and making $$$ is her only agenda. But at the same time don’t get it twisted, nobody owns her cause she’s a bossss bi*** and that pink bikini is not coming off!!”

Watch the official music video for “Bikini” below.

Joalin’s self-assured artistic approach has energized listeners the world over. At just 22, she has featured in Times Square’s Spotify Equal billboard, covered Scandinavian Vogue, and boasts a devout fanbase of 3.1 million on Instagram, 3.2 million on TikTok and over 4.2 million views on YouTube. She’s also been chosen as one of Impala Music’s Artists To Watch for 2024.