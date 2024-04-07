For the last seven years, 22 year-old Brooklyn-based Jhariah Clare has been building a thrilling and incredibly diverse and original musical universe under the moniker Jhariah. Through various EP’s and fierce singles, he has created an ever-expanding world.

Never afraid to push musical boundaries, Jhariah has recently fused everything from dance-punk to Remo to progressive-rock and hardcore to hip-hop, Latin pop, and much more. If you could imagine what a musical blend of My Chemical Romance, System of a Down, Tech N9ne, Dua Lipa, and Lil Was X would sound like, that’s somewhere where Jariah not only exists but also shines.

Now today, a new pivotal chapter begins for Jhariah as he has announced that he will be releasing his debut full-length album, Trust Ceremony, on Friday, April 19th.

Leading up to today’s announcement, Jhariah has shared a handful of electrifying singles showcasing his dynamic range such as “Pin-Eye,” which is a boisterous anthem infused with Kirk-Franklin’s energy, and commands attention with its infectious rhythm and undeniable charisma. Collaborating with Pinkshift, “Eat Your Friends’ignites a fiery blaze of punk-infused intensity, showcasing Jhariah’s ability to craft pieces that defy categorization. Meanwhile, “Risk, Risk, Risk!!!,” exists as an anime-inspired manifesto, a testament to Jhariah’s unyielding pursuit of larger-than-life moments

“‘TRUST CEREMONY ‘ is exactly as the title states, a celebration. I wrote it over the course of 5 years as a sort of thesis focused on trust; attempting to unpack what that word means to me, what it means to have it, to lose it, to want it, or to give it. It’s equal parts me trying to process my life thus far, and creating aspirations for the future,” Jhariah says.

“RISK felt important to be the first single because it’s at the forefront of what I want this record to say. I need more than for trust to act as a blanket that keeps me safe. I want to wield it like a weapon that will forge my path. The idea behind following up with EAT YOUR FRIENDS and PIN-EYE was to explore that idea from completely different angles, and sort of create these sonic boundaries for an otherwise pretty boundless record. Everything (and i mean everything) up until right now has been setting the stage for everyone to expect the unexpected.”

Track-listing: