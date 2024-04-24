JD Hinton‘s latest single, “Beautiful Woman,” showcases his soulful melodies and poignant storytelling.

The song is a bluesy and evocative song that takes listeners to a dimly lit nightclub, where a mysterious figure commands the spotlight. Each lyric paints a vivid picture, delivering an unforgettable cinematic soundscape.

The tale behind the song is about the enigmatic presence of a blonde actress and her entourage strolling down Mulholland Drive. It’s a narrative of desire, ambition, and allure, leaving you questioning her intentions.

Hinton sings: “She’s a beautiful woman, They’re the dangerous kind / She’s got the prettiest, This ‘n That heaven ever designed.”

“Beautiful Woman” introduces a seductive woman who leaves men spellbound as she walks down the street. The protagonist is dangerous but her intentions are unknown. As Ross McDonald once said, “She walked as if she owned the world, or had owned it once and lost it, but remembered how it felt.”

JD Hinton is a versatile musician and actor who has performed in esteemed venues in Los Angeles and New York and has acted in popular TV shows.

His upcoming EP, Five Smooth Stones, is set to release this spring.

Stream the new single below.