Imagine Dragons release new single and music video for “Eyes Closed”

Launching yet another creative era, Imagine Dragons have returned with a brand-new genre-smashing single entitled “Eyes Closed”. (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope)

This future-facing anthem co-mingles elements of alternative, rap, electronic, and rock. Industrial production bumps beneath deftly rhymed verses laced with swaggering attitude. Against a backdrop of gritty hip-hop beat-craft spiked with jarring synths and string swells, frontman Dan Reynoldscharges forward with unapologetic and uncompromising cadences that culminates with a confident proclamation, “I could do this with my eyes closed.”

About the song, Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds commented, “After taking some time off the road and spending time catching up with family and loved ones, I finally have felt the desire to go back to the sonic places that originally brought me the most joy, but with a new outlook and mentality. The world looks much different after being a band for more than a decade. But some things will always remain the same. It’s finding that right balance of nostalgia and freshness that brings me the most joy in the studio. We had a lot of fun making this one and hope you enjoy it too.”

The last new music we heard from Imagine Dragons was “Children of the Sky (a Starfield song)”inspired by the blockbuster Sci-Fi role-playing game, Starfield™. In other big news, the band once again vaulted into the stratosphere with another major milestone. Their hit single “Bad Liar” just crossed 1 billion Spotify streams, enshrining Imagine Dragons as “the first group to score 10 songs in excess of 1b streams on Spotify.”