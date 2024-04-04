Fresh on the heels of their unique theatrical performances of their wildly successful “We Also Have Eras Tour,” Guster have shared their new single, “Maybe We’re Alright.”

“Maybe We’re Alright” is lifted from the upcoming Guster album, Ooh La La, and serves as the reflective closer to the new album — their first in 5 years. Ooh La La will be released on May 17th via Ocho Mule Records and was produced by Josh Kaufman (The National, The Hold Steady) at Woodstock, New York’s Isokon Studio. Pre-orders are available here.

“The best songs are transportive,” says Guster’s Ryan Miller. “As ‘Maybe We’re Alright’ was coming together, I started thinking about the song, ‘Life in a Northern Town’ by The Dream Academy…it’s always held part of me and I thought it could be a useful lodestar for our song. Nostalgic, evocative, hopeful — a really powerful destination if you can get there.”

Listen to the new song below.

This summer will then see Guster making festival performances including the sold-out Newport Folk Festival(July 26-28 at Fort Adams State Park in Newport, RI), followed by a very special series of shows commemorating the 25th anniversary of their breakthrough third album, 1999’s Lost and Gone Forever, beginning August 1 with a sold-out date at Morrison, CO’s famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre backed by the Colorado Symphony and featuring special guest Kevin Morby.

In addition, Guster will honor Lost and Gone Forever at this year’s installment of their annual On The Ocean Festival, set for August 11 at Thompson’s Point in guitarist Adam Gardner’s adopted hometown of Portland, ME, as well as with a much anticipated full LP performance at Nashville, TN’s historic Ryman Auditorium on September 27. For complete details and remaining ticket availability, fans can head here.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

This Heart is Occupied When We Were Stars All Day My Kind Keep Going Gauguin, Cézanne (Everlasting Love) Witness Tree Black Balloon The Elevator Maybe We’re Alright

Tour dates:

JUNE

29 – Shelburne, VT –The Green at Shelburne Museum

30 – Hartford, CT – The Capitol Groove Festival^

JULY

26 – Newport, RI – Newport Folk Festival ^ (SOLD OUT)

28 – Skokie, IL – Out of Space Festival^

AUGUST

1 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre # (SOLD OUT)

9-11 – Portland, ME – On The Ocean Festival ^ #

SEPTEMBER

14 – Asbury Park, NJ, Sea Hear Now Festival^ (SOLD OUT)

27 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium #

29 – Ocean City, MD – Ocean’s Calling Festival^ (SOLD OUT)

^ Festival Performance

# Lost and Gone Forever 25th Anniversary Show