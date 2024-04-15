Today, 4x Grammy Award-nominated and multi-platinum rapper Gunna has announced his new album, One of Wun. No release date has been revealed but fans can pre-save the album here.

The artwork was created by Calvin Clausell Jr., featuring creative direction by SpikeJordan of The Genius Club, as well as art direction and design by Tal Midyan. It continues the floral theme from A Gift & a Curse, as his face is covered by a mix of blue and white flower petals.

The album will feature his recently released singles “Bittersweet” and “Prada Dem,” which features Offset. The singles marked his first releases since his chart topping studio album a Gift & a Curse. The album debuted at #3 on the Billboard 200 and became his fourth consecutive #1 debut on the Billboard Top Hip-Hop/R&B Albums Chart. a Gift & a Curse recently surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify and features the now RIAA certified platinum hit single “fukumean,” which became his first #1 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

Gunna will also be touring in support of his new album this spring. ‘The Bittersweet Tour’ kicks off on May 4th in Columbus, OH at Schottenstein Center, with 16 stops across the U.S. in Chicago, Seattle, San Francisco, Houston, Miami and more before wrapping up with a hometown performance in Atlanta at State Farm Arena on June 11th. Tickets are available here.

GUNNA: THE BITTERSWEET TOUR 2024 DATES:

Sat May 04 — Columbus, OH — Schottenstein Center

Mon May 06 — Detroit, MI — Fox Theatre

Wed May 08 — Chicago, IL — Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Fri May 10 — Minneapolis, MN — The Armory

Sun May 12 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium

Thu May 16 — Seattle, WA — WAMU Theater

Sat May 18 — San Francisco, CA — Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Tue May 21 — Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Financial Theatre

Fri May 24 — Irving, TX — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sat May 25 — Houston, TX — 713 Music Hall

Tue May 28 — Nashville, TN — Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Wed May 29 — Charlotte, NC — Bojangles’ Coliseum

Sat Jun 01 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sun Jun 02 – Philadelphia, PA – Roots Picnic Festival **

Thu Jun 06 — Miami, FL — Kaseya Center

Sun Jun 09 — Orlando, FL — Kia Center

Tue Jun 11 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

** Festival date – without Flo Milli