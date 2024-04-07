Today, indie-rockers Grouplove have announced that they will be releasing the deluxe edition of their latest album, I Want It All Right Now, on May 10th via Glassnote Records.

To go alongside the album announcement, Grouplove have shared the live version of the album’s title track, “All,” which was recorded at Madison Square Garden. With Jake Clemons from Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band lending his talents on the saxophone, the live rendition sheds any previous confines and swells into something altogether larger than life.

Regarding “All,’ previously the band’s Christian Zucconi has said, “We knew immediately that [‘All’] was going to be the first song on the record and ultimately the title track. This song speaks to what we were trying to understand about ourselves while making this album. It’s our way of asking, ‘Why do we always want something more than what we have?’”

Listen to “All (Live)” below.

Multifaceted in her approach to artistry, Hannah Hooper has painted all of the band’s artwork. And since, the artwork for albums from Grouplove has become almost as recognizable as their sound over the years, seeing the band work out the tensions of life through all mediums at their disposal.

Back in February, Grouplove released the first deluxe track “Chances.” The rapturous, overstimulated, hallucinogenic singsong saw the band channeling their ecstatic energy into the deepest tensions of the human psyche, all while playing with the contradictions and complications of existing. I Want It All Right Now, the band’s sixth studio album was originally released in 2023, and will gain six new tracks on May 10th.

Over the last month, Grouplove has been joined by Bully for the North American Rock And Roll You Won’t Save Me Tour. Fans who missed the tour or simply want more need not despair as the band has upcoming festival performances this summer at Wildflower! Festival, Bonnaroo and Oceans Calling. And by popular demand, they have been added to 9 new dates this fall supportingP!nk . See all upcoming tour dates here and below.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

“All” “Cheese” “Malachi” “Hello” “Eyes” “Billie” “Tryin’” “Cream” “Francine” “Climb” “Wall” “Chances” “Can You Feel My Love” “Fire” “House” “Fishbowl” “All (Live)”

Tour dates:

May 17 – Richardson, TX – Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival

June 14 – Bonnaroo – Manchester, TN

June 22 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage (with Arkells)

September 28 – Ocean City, MD – Oceans Calling Festival

November 3 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ^

November 6 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field ^

November 8 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center ^

November 11 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena^

November 12 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena^

November 14 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena^

November 16 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at The BJCC^

November 18 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium^

November 20 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena^

^ supporting P!nk