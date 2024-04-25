Global pop sensation Griff has announced that her debut album, Vertigo, will be released on July 19th via Warner Records.

The album features the recently released single “Miss Me Too,” and the remainder of the track-listing was revealed by Griff in a huge, spray-painted dress designed by Central Saint Martins graduate Eden Tan. Vertigo is available for pre-order here.

“The album is about vertigo as an emotion and the dizziness and upside down feeling of heartache,” Griff shares. “I wanted to drop this project in parts from insular low feelings (Vol.1) to desperate euphoria (Vol.2) and with volume three, the full story.”

Additionally, Griff revealed her plans for a global headlining tour. The North American leg will kick off on September 13th in Washington, DC and running through October 10th in Phoenix, Arizona. Pre-sale tickets are available now for those who pre-order the album, with general sale beginning on Friday, May 3rd. See the full list of dates below, and click here for more information.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

Vertigo Miss Me Too Into The Walls 19th Hour Astronaut Anything Pillow In My Arms Cycles Tears For Fun Hiding Alone Hole In My Pocket Everlasting So Fast Where Did You Go

Tour dates:

Aug 13 Brisbane, AUS Princess Theatre

Aug 15 Sydney, AUS Enmore Theatre

Aug 17 Melbourne, AUS Northcote Theatre

Aug 19 Auckland, NZ Powerstation

Sep 13 Washington, DC 9:30 Club

Sep 16 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of the Living Arts

Sep 17 New York, NY Terminal 5

Sep 20 Boston, MA House of Blues

Sep 21 Montreal, QC Le National

Sep 22 Toronto, ON Danforth Music Hall

Sep 24 Detroit, MI St Andrew’s Hall

Sep 26 Chicago, IL The Vic Theatre

Sep 27 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue, Mainroom

Sep 29 Denver, CO Ogden Theatre

Sep 30 Salt Lake City, UT The Depot

Oct 2 Vancouver, BC The Commodore Ballroom

Oct 3 Seattle, WA Showbox SoDo

Oct 4 Portland, OR Crystal Ballroom

Oct 6 San Francisco, CA Regency Ballroom

Oct 7 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

Oct 9 San Diego, CA The Observatory North Park

Oct 10 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren

Nov 8 Glasgow, UK O2 Academy

Nov 9 Birmingham, UK O2 Academy

Nov 10 Bristol, UK O2 Academy

Nov 12 Manchester, UK Academy

Nov 13 London, UK Alexandra Palace

Nov 16 Paris, France Élysée Montmartre

Nov 18 Cologne, Germany Carlswerk Victoria

Nov 19 Amsterdam, Netherlands Paradiso

Nov 20 Antwerp, Belgium De Roma

Nov 22 Hamburg, Germany Docks

Nov 24 Berlin, Germany Huxleys

Nov 25 Copenhagen, Denmark Vega

Nov 27 Munich, Germany Theaterfabrik

Nov 29 Lausanne, Switzerland Les Docks

Nov 30 Milan, Italy Magazzini Generalli

Dec 2 Barcelona, Spain Razzmatazz

Dec 3 Madrid, Spain La Riviera