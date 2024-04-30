Today, international punk band Gogol Bordello have announced their “Casa Gogol Fall U.S. Tour.”

For the tour, Gogol Bordello will be bringing out special guests Puzzled Panther and Crazy & The Brains. Tickets are on sale to the public this Friday, May 3rd with members only presale on a new fansite beginning Wednesday, May 1st.

Alongside the announcement, Gogol Bordello is launching their first official fan site Wonderlust Kingdom, an online community where fans can connect and have access to cool perks and access for $10 a month. With sign up, fans will receive an exclusive Wonderlust Kingdom t-shirt, early ticket sale access, early entry to shows, live chats with Gogol Bordello and fans, unheard demos, live recordings and collaborations from the archives as well as unreleased Gogol Bordello video footage.

Wonderlust Kingdom presale for the upcoming Casa Gogol Fall U.S. Tour will begin on Wednesday, May 1st with a members only code upon signup, available now. The first live event on the site will kick off with a Q&A from frontman Eugene Hütz today, April 30th at 6pm ET.

Check out the announced tour dates below.

2024 CASA GOGOL FALL TOUR DATES:

Wanderlust Kingdom Member Presale:Wednesday, May 1

Local Presale: Thursday, May 2

Public On Sale: Friday, May 3

8/30 Birmingham, AB – Iron City*

8/31 Cookeville, TN – Muddy Roots

9/1 Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel*

9/2 Charleston, SC – Music Farm*

9/4 Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation 27*

9/6 Charlottesville, VA – Jefferson Theater*

9/7 Wilmington, DE – The Queen*

9/8 Harrisburg, PA – XL Live*

9/10 Albany, NY – Empire Live*

9/11 Huntington, NY – The Paramount*

9/13 New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place*

9/14 Providence. RI – The Strand Ballroom & Theatre*

9/15 Asbury Park, NJ – Sea.Hear.Now Festival

More upcoming U.S. and Europe tour dates HERE

*w/ Puzzled Panther and Crazy & The Brains