Today, 3x Grammy Award-winner Future and Metro Boomin have announced the “We Trust You Tour” for this summer.

Presented by Cash App and Visa, the arena run will kick off on Tuesday, July 30th in Kansas City, Missouri at T-Mobile Center, with stops across North America in Detroit, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Houston, Toronto, Las Vegas, Inglewood, Seattle and more before wrapping up on Monday, September 9th in Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena. The 27-date tour also features a festival performance at Lollapalooza in Chicago, Illinois on Saturday, August 3rd.

The tour supports Future and Metro Boomin’s most recent collaborations, WE DON’T TRUST YOU which was released March 22, 2024 and WE STILL DON’T TRUST YOU released this past Friday, April 12, 2024 via Freebandz, Epic Records, Boominati Worldwide and Republic Records. WE DON’T TRUST YOU debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 following release and the track ‘Like That’ with Kendrick Lamar leads Billboard’s Hot 100 for the third week in row.

Tickets will be available starting with a Cash App Card presale beginning Wednesday, April 17 followed by the general onsale beginning Friday, April 19 starting at 10am local time on livenation.com .

Tour dates:

Tue Jul 30 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Wed Jul 31 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Fri Aug 02 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Sat Aug 03 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza *

Sun Aug 04 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Tue Aug 06 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Thu Aug 08 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sat Aug 10 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Sun Aug 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Tue Aug 13 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Wed Aug 14 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Thu Aug 15 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Sat Aug 17 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Tue Aug 20 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Thu Aug 22 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Fri Aug 23 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Sat Aug 24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sun Aug 25 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Tue Aug 27 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Wed Aug 28 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

Fri Aug 30 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sat Aug 31 – Inglewood, CA – Intuit Dome

Tue Sep 03 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Wed Sep 04 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Fri Sep 06 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Sep 07 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Mon Sep 09 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

* Festival Date