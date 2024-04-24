From Indian Lakes have just released their new single, “The Wilderness.” It’s lifted from their new album, Head Void, which will be out on May 15th.

“The Wilderness” follows the previously released “The Flow” and “The Lines” as previews of Head Void and reintroducing themselves to the world after a brief hibernation.

“The fact that it’s a heavy rock song just takes it to a place for me that is specific to the bands I idolized growing up,” shares Joe Vann of From Indian Lakes. Thematically, he says the song is “about how we all feel the same feelings of isolation and loneliness, and sort of encapsulates the different dangers of relationships and being in between them.”

Listen to “The Wilderness” below and pre-order Head Void here.

Head Void was recorded at Vann’s newly finished home studio in California’s central valley just outside Yosemite National Park, and was mastered by Will Yip. This summer From Indian Lakes will also tour and perform for the first time since 2019, playing shows with Dirty Buyer and King of Heck.

Upcoming tour dates listed below and tickets can be purchased here.

Tour dates:

* = w/ King of Heck

# = w/ Dirt Buyer

MAY

29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo *

31 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar *

JUNE

01 – Phoenix, AZ @ Last Exit Live *

04 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada *

05 – Austin, TX @ Parish *

07 – Nashville, TN @ Row 1 Stage at Cannery Hall #

08 – Atlanta, GA @ Vinyl #

09 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506 #

11 – Washington, DC @ Songbird #

13 – Boston, MA @ Cafe 939 #

14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right #

15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie #

18 – Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen #

19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club #

21 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall #

22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge #

24 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza *

25 – Portland, OR @ Holocene *

27 – San Francisco, CA @ Brick & Mortar *

OCTOBER