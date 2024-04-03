Today, From Indian Lakes have shared their new single, “The Lines.”

It follows “The Flow,” which was shared last month and serves as another taste of what’s to come on their new album, Head Void, which will be released on May 15th.

The release of “The Lines” comes paired with a music video for the song directed by Mike Adame. “I think the video taps into the hardcore/punk energy we grew up on that embodies the underlying vibes in FIL songs,” says Joe Vann of From Indian Lakes. “Whichever direction the songs go on every album, there’s always a sort of sweaty warehouse/basement/house show influence there as much as the indie or folk stuff that comes out because that’s all we knew coming up.”

Watch the music video below and pre-order Head Void here.

Head Void was recorded at Vann’s newly finished home studio in California’s central valley just outside Yosemite National Park, and was mastered by Will Yip. This summer From Indian Lake will also tour and perform for the first time since 2019, playing shows with Dirty Buyer and King of Heck. Upcoming tour dates listed below.

Tour dates:

* = w/ King of Heck

# = w/ Dirt Buyer

MAY

29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo *

31 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar *

JUNE

01 – Phoenix, AZ @ Last Exit Live *

04 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada *

05 – Austin, TX @ Parish *

07 – Nashville, TN @ Row 1 Stage at Cannery Hall #

08 – Atlanta, GA @ Vinyl #

09 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506 #

11 – Washington, DC @ Songbird #

13 – Boston, MA @ Cafe 939 #

14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right #

15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie #

18 – Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen #

19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club #

21 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall #

22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge #

24 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza *

25 – Portland, OR @ Holocene *

27 – San Francisco, CA @ Brick & Mortar *

OCTOBER