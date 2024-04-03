From Indian Lakes share “The Lines”, the latest song from the new album Head Void out May 15th.

The LP is the first new music from From Indian Lakes in over half a decade and lead single “The Flow” has already been met with tons of paise and excitement, notching 100k streams on Spotify in two weeks and landing on best songs of the week/month lists from the likes of Stereogum, Brooklyn Vegan, Louder, The Alternative, Various Small Flames and more.

New single “The Lines” comes paired with a music video for the song directed by Mike Adame. “I think the video taps into the hardcore/punk energy we grew up on that embodies the underlying vibes in FIL songs,” says FIL’s Joe Vann. “Whichever direction the songs go on every album, there’s always a sort of sweaty warehouse/basement/house show influence there as much as the indie or folk stuff that comes out because that’s all we knew coming up.”

Head Void was recorded at Vann’s newly finished home studio in California’s central valley just outside Yosemite National Park, and was mastered by Will Yip. This summer From Indian Lake will also tour and perform for the first time since 2019, playing shows with Dirty Buyer and King of Heck.

While From Indian Lakes has remained dormant for the better part of a decade, the driving force behind it has not. In the intervening years, Vann has kept busy by releasing music under the Joe Vann moniker, a way to separate the full band live show and multilayered recordings of FIL from the stripped back music and performances he has been focused on for the past several years. The move wasn’t so much planned as it was a happy accident. After the release of Dimly Lit LP and subsequent touring, Vann was planning on getting right to the next record, but the songs ended up going in a different direction. “They felt like they didn’t want to be overly complicated,” shares Vann, “and it just felt like a good time to try something else.”

So Vann decided he’d put FIL on ice for a bit, and release the new material under his own name. It ended up being a prudent decision for many reasons, the impending COVID lockdown being an unforeseen but pivotal one. “Once it was time to put out music and tour, so many bands were canceling shows, that it just made sense to ease back into touring as a solo act on stage with a solo opener,” says Vann, the Joe Vann material made that possible. “I feel lucky to have been able to shift to that kind of thing to make it through.” And Vann certainly embraced the shift, releasing three new albums in three years under the project’s banner.

Eventually though, Vann felt the pull of FIL and decided it was time to jump back in. “I started to notice that full band touring was becoming a lot safer and everything was opening back up,” he says. “I got home and started writing new FIL, and the songs were turning out to be my favorite FIL songs yet, the timing of everything just kind of worked out perfectly.” Moving into his own home after bouncing around between family guest rooms for a few years, and more importantly back to where he spent his childhood, had an impact too. Vann found himself among friends he’d grown up going to punk and hardcore shows with, and channeled that energy towards a desire he was intuitively feeling about making a louder record than his recent releases under Joe Vann. Having his own space and home studio to be loud in certainly helped too.

“Once my studio was finished and I had gotten back into my drums and microphones and all of that stuff,” says Vann, “I finally had a live space to get loud for the first time in a few years. So I just hit record and got loud.” And while Vann indeed did get loud again, the previous years writing, recording and releasing music as Joe Vann came to benefit the new FIL songs as well. Without as many effects and sonic smokescreens, Vann had been pushed to sharpen his songwriting like never before.“The biggest thing I took to new FIL from my work on Joe Vann was doing way less,” he shares. “I felt like I was finally capable of writing the kind of riffs and melodies that could be left with less textures to blend them with.” Head Void is an apt illustration of how sometimes the best way to improve upon something you love is to step away from it for a while and try a different path. On the new album Vann recaptures the magic fans of FIL have come to love, and takes the music to new and unexpected heights.

Upcoming Tour Dates

* = w/ King of Heck

# = w/ Dirt Buyer

MAY

29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo *

31 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar *

JUNE

01 – Phoenix, AZ @ Last Exit Live *

04 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada *

05 – Austin, TX @ Parish *

07 – Nashville, TN @ Row 1 Stage at Cannery Hall #

08 – Atlanta, GA @ Vinyl #

09 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506 #

11 – Washington, DC @ Songbird #

13 – Boston, MA @ Cafe 939 #

14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right #

15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie #

18 – Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen #

19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club #

21 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall #

22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge #

24 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza *

25 – Portland, OR @ Holocene *

27 – San Francisco, CA @ Brick & Mortar *

OCTOBER

11 – Las Vegas, NV @ Best Friends Forever Festival