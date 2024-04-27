Fame On Fire share new music video for latest single “Spiral (Justice)”

Fame On Fire roared into 2024 with the new single “Nightmare (The Devil).” This venomous track was just the first taste of what the band has been working on and is currently Top 30 at Active Rock Radio. It has also tallied 2 million streams.

“‘Spiral’ is about toxic people coming into your life and you try to make the best of the situation,” the band says. “But their negativity and actions just keep dragging you down until there is a breaking point. This song was one of the heaviest that we had written… we knew we wanted to have a song with some jungle breakbeat vibes. And this song had the perfect layout for it.”

The Palm Beach, Florida-based hit-makers are riding high off the massive success of their smash “Welcome To The Chaos,” which hit #16 at rock radio. But there’s no rest for the wicked and the band is busy crafting new hits to add to their growing discography which boasts over 300 million streams.

Leaving absolutely nothing on the table, Fame On Fire have carved out a lane all their own by pushing the boundaries of the relationship between rock, hip-hop, and heavy music, and by unapologetically being themselves. The band also impressed on tour with industry heavyweights like ONE OK ROCK, Our Last Night, Falling In Reverse, and Ice Nine Kills.

The band snagged a coveted spot on SHIPROCKED 2023 and this spring, they hit the road with SIM, playing 1,500 cap rooms. As the band members prepare for a sinister new chapter, they admit it’s been a long road and it’s due time to step into their power. “I feel like we keep getting more and more honest with every song we release. We are writing the music we want to hear,” Kuznitz adds.

Substream spoke with vocalist Bryan Kuznitz on their album “Welcome To The Chaos” which can found HERE.

FAME ON FIRE ON TOUR:

WITH SIM:

4/26 — Phoenix, AZ — The Nile Theater

4/28 — Salt Lake City, UT — Soundwell

4/29 — Denver, CO — Summit

5/1 — Dallas, TX — Echo Music Lounge

5/3 — Lawrence, KS — Liberty Hall

5/4 — Minneapolis, MN — Fine Line Music Cafe

5/5 — Chicago, IL — Concord Music Hall

5/7 — Nashville, TN — Basement East

5/8 — Louisville, KY — Mercury Ballroom

5/10 — Charlotte, NC — The Underground

5/11 — Atlanta, GA —The Buckhead Theatre

5/12 — Daytona Beach, FL — Welcome to Rockville (Festival)

5/14 — Philadelphia, PA — Brooklyn Bowl

5/15 — Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore Silver Spring

5/18 — Detroit, MI — St. Andrew’s Hall

5/20 — Toronto, ON — Danforth Music Hall

5/21 — Montreal, QC — Theatre Beanfield

5/23 — New York, NY — Irving Plaza

5/24 — Boston, MA —Paradise Rock Club