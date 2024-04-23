Today, Everclear have announced a fall headlining tour of the U.S. for this upcoming fall.

For the tour, Everclear will be joined by Marcy Playground and Jimmie’s Chicken Shack. The run will kick off on September 13th in San Francisco, California and make stops across the country including Sacramento, Los Angeles, Denver, Boston, Long Island, and more before wrapping up on November 2nd in Porterville, California.

VIP pre-sales are available now, with Spotify pre-sale launching tomorrow, April 24th at 10am local time and local presales beginning Thursday, April 25th at 10am local time. The public on sale starts Friday, April 26th at 10am local. Head here to purchase tickets.

The setlist for the fall tour will feature all the hits from throughout the band’s extraordinary three decades-long catalog, spotlighting tracks off their album Songs From An American Movie Vol. One, which Everclear will release on vinyl later this year for the first time ever via Intervention Records.

“We’re super excited to be hitting the road with both Marcy Playground and Jimmie’s Chicken Shack,” shares Everclear leader Art Alexakis. “This will be a great time to celebrate our album Songs From An American Movie Vol. One, which was created 25 years ago. A lot of these songs we haven’t played in a while or, in some cases, we’ve never played live before. We’ll of course be playing the hits and fan favorites too. It’s going to be a fun show for both old school and new fans alike.”

Fall Headlining Tour w/ Marcy Playground and Jimmie’s Chicken Shack supporting:

Friday, September 13 San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

Sunday, September 15 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

Tuesday, September 17 Bend, OR @ Silver Moon Brewing

Wednesday, September 18 Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

Thursday, September 19 Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

Friday, September 20 Reno, NV @ J Resort

Saturday, September 21 Henderson, NV @ Dollar Loan Center

Sunday, September 22 Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

Tuesday, September 24 Emporia, KS @ Emporia Granada Theatre

Wednesday, September 25 The Colony, TX @ Lava Cantina

Friday, September 27 Rocky Mount, VA @ Harvester Performance Center

Saturday, September 28 Virginia Beach, VA @ Neptune Festival (free show)

Sunday, September 29 Winston-Salem, NC @ The Ramkat

Wednesday, October 2 Greenville, SC @ The Foundry at Judson Mill

Thursday, October 3 Knoxville, TN @ The Back Alley at Creekside

Saturday, October 5 Richmond, VA @ The National

Sunday, October 6 Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

Tuesday, October 8 Boston, MA @ Royale

Wednesday, October 9 Portsmouth, NH @ Music Hall

Friday, October 11 Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

Saturday, October 12 Baltimore, MD @ Power Plant Live

Sunday, October 13 Lansing, MI @ Grewal Hall

Wednesday, October 16 Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

Thursday, October 17 Green Bay, WI @ EPIC Event Center

Friday, October 18 East Moline, IL @ The Rust Belt

Saturday, October 19 Jefferson City, MO @ CRMU Healthcare Amphitheater

Sunday, October 20 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

Thursday, October 24 Birmingham, AL @ Soundstage at WORKPLAY

Friday, October 25 Dothan, AL @ The Plant

Sunday, October 27 Pelham, TN @ The Caverns

Saturday, November 2 Porterville, CA @ Eagle Mountain Casino

January 31-February 5, 2025 Tampa, FL @ The 90s Cruise

* indicates Everclear only

Previously announced tour dates:

Friday, May 3 Leesburg, VA @ Tally Ho Theater

Saturday, May 4 Ocean City, MD @ OC Springfest

Thursday, May 23 Warrendale, PA @ Jergel’s Rhythm Grille

Friday, May 24 Corning, NY @ Rock the Park at GlassFest 2024

Sunday, May 26 Rockville, MD @ Hometown Holidays

Saturday, June 1 St. Louis, MS @ Hollywood Casino Gulf Coast

Friday, June 7 Peoria, IL @ Park-A-Palooza

Saturday, June 8 Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater

Friday, June 21 Warsaw, IN @ Warsaw Community Summer Concert Series

Saturday, June 22 Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

Friday, July 19 Vernon Hills, IL @ Vernon Hills Days

Saturday, July 20 Arnolds Park, IA @ Preservation Plaza

Thursday, July 25 Springfield, MO @ Ozark Empire Fairgrounds

Friday, July 26 Kansas City, MO @ Ameristar Casino – Star Pavilion

Friday, August 2 London, KY @ Summer Concert Series

Thursday, August 8 Haddon Heights, NJ @ Sundown Music Series

Friday, August 9 Englewood, NJ @ Bergen Performing Arts Center

Saturday, August 10 Liverpool, NY @ Sharkey’s

Friday, August 16 Isle of Palms, SC @ Windjammer

Friday, August 23 LaGrange, GA @ Sweetland Amphitheatre

Saturday, August 24 Franklin, KY @ Summer Vibes Music Festival

Thursday, September 12 McHenry, IL @ Rise Up Music Festival*