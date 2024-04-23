Today, Everclear have announced a fall headlining tour of the U.S. for this upcoming fall.
For the tour, Everclear will be joined by Marcy Playground and Jimmie’s Chicken Shack. The run will kick off on September 13th in San Francisco, California and make stops across the country including Sacramento, Los Angeles, Denver, Boston, Long Island, and more before wrapping up on November 2nd in Porterville, California.
VIP pre-sales are available now, with Spotify pre-sale launching tomorrow, April 24th at 10am local time and local presales beginning Thursday, April 25th at 10am local time. The public on sale starts Friday, April 26th at 10am local. Head here to purchase tickets.
The setlist for the fall tour will feature all the hits from throughout the band’s extraordinary three decades-long catalog, spotlighting tracks off their album Songs From An American Movie Vol. One, which Everclear will release on vinyl later this year for the first time ever via Intervention Records.
“We’re super excited to be hitting the road with both Marcy Playground and Jimmie’s Chicken Shack,” shares Everclear leader Art Alexakis. “This will be a great time to celebrate our album Songs From An American Movie Vol. One, which was created 25 years ago. A lot of these songs we haven’t played in a while or, in some cases, we’ve never played live before. We’ll of course be playing the hits and fan favorites too. It’s going to be a fun show for both old school and new fans alike.”
Fall Headlining Tour w/ Marcy Playground and Jimmie’s Chicken Shack supporting:
Friday, September 13 San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
Sunday, September 15 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
Tuesday, September 17 Bend, OR @ Silver Moon Brewing
Wednesday, September 18 Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
Thursday, September 19 Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater
Friday, September 20 Reno, NV @ J Resort
Saturday, September 21 Henderson, NV @ Dollar Loan Center
Sunday, September 22 Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre
Tuesday, September 24 Emporia, KS @ Emporia Granada Theatre
Wednesday, September 25 The Colony, TX @ Lava Cantina
Friday, September 27 Rocky Mount, VA @ Harvester Performance Center
Saturday, September 28 Virginia Beach, VA @ Neptune Festival (free show)
Sunday, September 29 Winston-Salem, NC @ The Ramkat
Wednesday, October 2 Greenville, SC @ The Foundry at Judson Mill
Thursday, October 3 Knoxville, TN @ The Back Alley at Creekside
Saturday, October 5 Richmond, VA @ The National
Tuesday, October 8 Boston, MA @ Royale
Wednesday, October 9 Portsmouth, NH @ Music Hall
Friday, October 11 Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes
Saturday, October 12 Baltimore, MD @ Power Plant Live
Sunday, October 13 Lansing, MI @ Grewal Hall
Wednesday, October 16 Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
Thursday, October 17 Green Bay, WI @ EPIC Event Center
Friday, October 18 East Moline, IL @ The Rust Belt
Saturday, October 19 Jefferson City, MO @ CRMU Healthcare Amphitheater
Sunday, October 20 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
Thursday, October 24 Birmingham, AL @ Soundstage at WORKPLAY
Friday, October 25 Dothan, AL @ The Plant
Sunday, October 27 Pelham, TN @ The Caverns
Saturday, November 2 Porterville, CA @ Eagle Mountain Casino
January 31-February 5, 2025 Tampa, FL @ The 90s Cruise
* indicates Everclear only
Previously announced tour dates:
Friday, May 24 Corning, NY @ Rock the Park at GlassFest 2024
Saturday, June 1 St. Louis, MS @ Hollywood Casino Gulf Coast
Saturday, June 22 Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
Thursday, August 8 Haddon Heights, NJ @ Sundown Music Series
Friday, August 16 Isle of Palms, SC @ Windjammer
Saturday, August 24 Franklin, KY @ Summer Vibes Music Festival
Thursday, September 12 McHenry, IL @ Rise Up Music Festival*