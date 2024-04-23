Today, Everclear have announced a fall headlining tour of the U.S. for this upcoming fall.

For the tour, Everclear will be joined by Marcy Playground and Jimmie’s Chicken Shack. The run will kick off on September 13th in San Francisco, California and make stops across the country including Sacramento, Los Angeles, Denver, Boston, Long Island, and more before wrapping up on November 2nd in Porterville, California.

VIP pre-sales are available now, with Spotify pre-sale launching tomorrow, April 24th at 10am local time and local presales beginning Thursday, April 25th at 10am local time. The public on sale starts Friday, April 26th at 10am local. Head here to purchase tickets.

The setlist for the fall tour will feature all the hits from throughout the band’s extraordinary three decades-long catalog, spotlighting tracks off their album Songs From An American Movie Vol. One, which Everclear will release on vinyl later this year for the first time ever via Intervention Records. 

We’re super excited to be hitting the road with both Marcy Playground and Jimmie’s Chicken Shack,” shares Everclear leader Art Alexakis.  “This will be a great time to celebrate our album Songs From An American Movie Vol. One, which was created 25 years ago. A lot of these songs we haven’t played in a while or, in some cases, we’ve never played live before. We’ll of course be playing the hits and fan favorites too. It’s going to be a fun show for both old school and new fans alike.”

 

Fall Headlining Tour w/ Marcy Playground and Jimmie’s Chicken Shack supporting:

Friday, September 13            San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

Sunday, September 15          Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

Tuesday, September 17         Bend, OR @ Silver Moon Brewing

Wednesday, September 18  Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

Thursday, September 19      Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

Friday, September 20           Reno, NV @ J Resort

Saturday, September 21       Henderson, NV @ Dollar Loan Center

Sunday, September 22          Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

Tuesday, September 24        Emporia, KS @ Emporia Granada Theatre

Wednesday, September 25  The Colony, TX @ Lava Cantina

Friday, September 27            Rocky Mount, VA @ Harvester Performance Center

Saturday, September 28       Virginia Beach, VA @ Neptune Festival (free show)

Sunday, September 29           Winston-Salem, NC @ The Ramkat

Wednesday, October 2           Greenville, SC @ The Foundry at Judson Mill

Thursday, October 3               Knoxville, TN @ The Back Alley at Creekside

Saturday, October 5                Richmond, VA @ The National

Sunday, October 6                   Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

Tuesday, October 8                 Boston, MA @ Royale

Wednesday, October 9           Portsmouth, NH @ Music Hall

Friday, October 11                    Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

Saturday, October 12              Baltimore, MD @ Power Plant Live

Sunday, October 13                 Lansing, MI @ Grewal Hall

Wednesday, October 16        Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

Thursday, October 17             Green Bay, WI @ EPIC Event Center

Friday, October 18                   East Moline, IL @ The Rust Belt

Saturday, October 19              Jefferson City, MO @ CRMU Healthcare Amphitheater

Sunday, October 20                 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

Thursday, October 24             Birmingham, AL @ Soundstage at WORKPLAY

Friday, October 25                   Dothan, AL @ The Plant

Sunday, October 27                  Pelham, TN @ The Caverns

Saturday, November 2            Porterville, CA @ Eagle Mountain Casino

January 31-February 5, 2025    Tampa, FL @ The 90s Cruise

* indicates Everclear only

Previously announced tour dates:

Friday, May 3                                Leesburg, VA @ Tally Ho Theater

Saturday, May 4                           Ocean City, MD @ OC Springfest

Thursday, May 23                        Warrendale, PA @ Jergel’s Rhythm Grille

Friday, May 24                             Corning, NY @ Rock the Park at GlassFest 2024

Sunday, May 26                           Rockville, MD @ Hometown Holidays

Saturday, June 1                          St. Louis, MS @ Hollywood Casino Gulf Coast

Friday, June 7                              Peoria, IL @ Park-A-Palooza

Saturday, June 8                         Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater

Friday, June 21                            Warsaw, IN @ Warsaw Community Summer Concert Series

Saturday, June 22                       Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

Friday, July 19                              Vernon Hills, IL @ Vernon Hills Days

Saturday, July 20                        Arnolds Park, IA @ Preservation Plaza

Thursday, July 25                        Springfield, MO @ Ozark Empire Fairgrounds

Friday, July 26                             Kansas City, MO @ Ameristar Casino – Star Pavilion

Friday, August 2                          London, KY @ Summer Concert Series

Thursday, August 8                    Haddon Heights, NJ @ Sundown Music Series

Friday, August 9                          Englewood, NJ @ Bergen Performing Arts Center

Saturday, August 10                   Liverpool, NY @ Sharkey’s

Friday, August 16                        Isle of Palms, SC @ Windjammer

Friday, August 23                        LaGrange, GA @ Sweetland Amphitheatre

Saturday, August 24                   Franklin, KY @ Summer Vibes Music Festival

Thursday, September 12            McHenry, IL @ Rise Up Music Festival*