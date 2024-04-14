Chicago alt-rock band, Demo Division have created an alternative rock sound with a post-hardcore influence in the vein of bands like Basement and Fiddlehead. Their lates single “WANTED2TRY” has dirty guitars with heavy bass lines and emotional lyrics.

“I wanted to express how it finally feels putting effort into something. There’s times we put effort into a craft we only care about and sometimes lack the support or motivation from those close to you. It’s a realization of having to do things for yourself and no one else.” – Vocalist Carlos Jimenez

Demo Division has also announce their forthcoming SUNKEN SKIN EP, set for release May 3rd. SUNKEN SKIN is available for preorder on CD now through New Morality Zine and Bandcamp.

The single is one of four tracks found on SUNKEN SKIN. Recorded over two sessions in 2023, the EP was produced, mixed and mastered by Joe Scaletta at Word Of Mouth Recordings. Following the band’s 2022 debut EP, Wish You Were Here, this new batch of songs builds off a collaborative and more expansive sound.

Pulling from alternative, grunge, and post-hardcore, Demo Division master the line between hard-hitting and melodic. With SUNKEN SKIN, Demo Division proves they are promising up and comers in the Chicago scene and beyond.

Demo Division SUNKEN SKIN EP Tracklist:

1. CONTROL

2. FIGURE IT OUT

3. WASTING ALL MY TIME

4. WANTED2TRY

Demo Division is Carlos Jimenez (vocals/guitar), Eric Centeno (guitar), Geovanny Zavala (drums), and Luis Flores (bass).