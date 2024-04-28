Fast-rising Charlotte recording artist DeeYounginn makes 2024 his moment and it starts with his latest single, “Right Now.”

In the latest visual, he cruises the streets in a foreign rapping about his undeniable impact, living a lavish lifestyle, and more. After gaining popularity with previous hits, the latest release is the perfect origin point for newfound fans as DeeYounginn rises to the moment as one of the year’s hottest new stars in modern hip-hop.

“Right Now” sets up the rising star’s upcoming album arriving in 2024. Check out the new video below, and, afterward, follow the rising star on social media for daily updates and more.