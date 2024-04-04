Today, stand-up comedian/writer/actor Ron Taylor has announced that his debut comedy special, Avalanche, will be released on April 18th at 8pm ET/5pm PT exclusively on Veeps.

The Detroit-born comedian, who currently resides in Los Angeles, doesn’t hold back in his debut special and his renowned takes are set to to create new and instant fans. Despite this being his debut standup special, Taylor has quickly made a name for himself having been a series regular on Freeform’s series None Of The Above and more recently, Oh Jerome, No on FX. A mainstay at the iconic Comedy Store in Hollywood, where he performs regularly, Taylor has also performed & appeared at multiple festivals including Just For Laughs, BET’s Apollo Live, Fox TV’s Laughs, and Comedy Central’s The Ringers.

On the new special, Taylor shares, “I’ve been working on this special for 8 years, and am really hyped for you all to see what we’ve got going on.”

Taylor’s Avalanche was executive produced by Jay Siegan and Jack Vaughn. The show was directed and produced by Jay Chapman

The special will be available for free for Veeps All Access subscribers or fans can buy an individual show ticket on veeps.com for $14.99. The show will air on Veeps on Thursday, April 18th, 2024 at approximately 5 p.m. PT, with a 7-day rewatch period for ticket holders. Veeps All Access subscribers will be able to enjoy the show as many times as they like for a full year after the livestream.

