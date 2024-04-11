Back in February, Collective Soul announced that they’d be releasing their new double album, Here to Eternity, on May 17th. Today, the band have unveiled the album’s first single, “Mother’s Love.”

Pre-orders for the album will be available tonight starting at 12am ET here.

Featuring longtime Paul McCartney guitarist Brian Ray on slide guitar, Collective Soul kicks off “Mother’s Love” with a gnarled guitar riff before diving into a chorus layered with their signature harmonies. Alongside Ray, additional guests on the album include longtime Sheryl Crow bandleader Peter Stroud and Mickey Thomas of Jefferson Starship fame.

“I happened to be walkin’ down the street and I had met Brian Ray a couple of times,” Collective Soul vocalist Ed Roland says. “I saw him and was like, ‘Brian, hey man. Why don’t you come over and break bread? We’re up at Elvis’ house.’” The invite for a bite of grub turned into a session, of course. “I’m gettin’ pretty sneaky in my old age.”

Listen to “Mother’s Love” below.

Collective Soul recorded and self-produced Here to Eternity with co-producer Shawn Grove at Elvis Presley’s estate in Palm Springs, CA. They’re the only other music artist to ever record at the historical landmark.

Stepping inside the King’s one-time California getaway, his influence seeped into the album-making process. Roland and album co-producer Grove slept in the home for the duration of the sessions, which overlapped with the death of Presley’s daughter Lisa Marie in early 2023.

“The sticky DNA, with Elvis being there,” bassist Will Turpin said. “You can just tell it was his designs. All pink tiles. It’s straight out of 1977. It was super cool just to be there and in the zone.”

Later this summer, the band will hit the road with Hootie & the Blowfish along with Edwin McCain for the “Summer Camp with Trucks Tour” produced by Live Nation. The trek — which will visit 44 cities across the U.S. and Canada — kicks off May 30 in Dallas and runs through September 28 in West Palm Beach, visiting arenas, amphitheaters and select stadiums such as Boston’s iconic Fenway Park (with special guests Barenaked Ladies) along the way. Tickets are on sale now here.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

Mother’s Love Bluer Than So Blue Let It Flow Not the Same Bob Dylan (Where Are You Today) Hey Man Kick It Matter of Fact Sister and Mary Be the One Keep It on Track Who Loves La Dee Da Bring on the Day Words Away No Man’s Land Letter from E I Know You, You Know Me Therapy Over and Out

Tour dates:

Hootie & The Blowfish Summer Camp with Trucks Tour with Edwin McCain:

May 30 Dallas, Texas Dos Equis Pavilion

May 31 Rogers, Ark. Walmart AMP

June 1 St. Louis, Mo. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 6 Detroit, Mich. Pine Knob Music Theatre

June 7 Cincinnati, Ohio Riverbend Music Center

June 8 Indianapolis, Ind. Ruoff Music Center

June 13 Gilford, N.H. BankNH Pavilion

June 14 Bangor, Maine Maine Savings Amphitheatre

June 15 Saratoga Springs, N.Y. Broadview Stage at SPAC

June 21 Boston, Mass.* Fenway Park

June 27 Bethel, N.Y. Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

June 28 Hershey, Pa. Hersheypark Stadium

June 29 Burgettstown, Pa. The Pavilion at Star Lake

July 10 Denver, Colo. Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

July 11 Salt Lake City, Utah USANA Amphitheater

July 13 Phoenix, Ariz. Footprint Center

July 16 Anaheim, Calif. Honda Center

July 17 Mountain View, Calif. Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 19 Portland, Ore. RV Inn Styles Amphitheatre

July 20 Seattle, Wash. White River Amphitheatre

July 26 Birmingham, Ala. Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

July 27 Nashville, Tenn. Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 1 Hartford, Conn. The XFINITY Theatre

Aug. 2 Holmdel, N.J. PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 3 Columbia, Md. Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug. 8 Somerset, Wisc. Somerset Amphitheater

Aug. 9 Chicago, Ill. Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Aug. 10 East Troy, Wisc. Alpine Valley Music Theatre

Aug. 15 Cleveland, Ohio Blossom Music Center

Aug. 16 Philadelphia, Pa. Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Aug. 17 Bristow, Va. Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 29 Columbia, S.C. Colonial Life Arena

Sept. 5 Wantagh, N.Y. Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sept. 6 Syracuse, N.Y. Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sept. 7 Toronto, Ontario Budweiser Stage

Sept. 12 Knoxville, Tenn. Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

Sept. 13 Raleigh, N.C. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sept. 14 Virginia Beach, Va. Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Sept. 19 Charlotte, N.C. PNC Music Pavilion

Sept. 20 Alpharetta, Ga. Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sept. 26 Tampa, Fla. MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 27 Jacksonville, Fla. VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Sept. 28 West Palm Beach, Fla. iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre