Back in February, Collective Soul announced that they’d be releasing their new double album, Here to Eternity, on May 17th. Today, the band have unveiled the album’s first single, “Mother’s Love.”
Featuring longtime Paul McCartney guitarist Brian Ray on slide guitar, Collective Soul kicks off “Mother’s Love” with a gnarled guitar riff before diving into a chorus layered with their signature harmonies. Alongside Ray, additional guests on the album include longtime Sheryl Crow bandleader Peter Stroud and Mickey Thomas of Jefferson Starship fame.
“I happened to be walkin’ down the street and I had met Brian Ray a couple of times,” Collective Soul vocalist Ed Roland says. “I saw him and was like, ‘Brian, hey man. Why don’t you come over and break bread? We’re up at Elvis’ house.’” The invite for a bite of grub turned into a session, of course. “I’m gettin’ pretty sneaky in my old age.”
Listen to “Mother’s Love” below.
Collective Soul recorded and self-produced Here to Eternity with co-producer Shawn Grove at Elvis Presley’s estate in Palm Springs, CA. They’re the only other music artist to ever record at the historical landmark.
Stepping inside the King’s one-time California getaway, his influence seeped into the album-making process. Roland and album co-producer Grove slept in the home for the duration of the sessions, which overlapped with the death of Presley’s daughter Lisa Marie in early 2023.
“The sticky DNA, with Elvis being there,” bassist Will Turpin said. “You can just tell it was his designs. All pink tiles. It’s straight out of 1977. It was super cool just to be there and in the zone.”
Later this summer, the band will hit the road with Hootie & the Blowfish along with Edwin McCain for the “Summer Camp with Trucks Tour” produced by Live Nation. The trek — which will visit 44 cities across the U.S. and Canada — kicks off May 30 in Dallas and runs through September 28 in West Palm Beach, visiting arenas, amphitheaters and select stadiums such as Boston’s iconic Fenway Park (with special guests Barenaked Ladies) along the way. Tickets are on sale now here.
Artwork:
Track-listing:
- Mother’s Love
- Bluer Than So Blue
- Let It Flow
- Not the Same
- Bob Dylan (Where Are You Today)
- Hey Man
- Kick It
- Matter of Fact
- Sister and Mary
- Be the One
- Keep It on Track
- Who Loves
- La Dee Da
- Bring on the Day
- Words Away
- No Man’s Land
- Letter from E
- I Know You, You Know Me
- Therapy
- Over and Out
