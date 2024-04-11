Back in February, Collective Soul announced that they’d be releasing their new double album, Here to Eternity, on May 17th. Today, the band have unveiled the album’s first single, “Mother’s Love.”

Pre-orders for the album will be available tonight starting at 12am ET here.

Featuring longtime Paul McCartney guitarist Brian Ray on slide guitar, Collective Soul kicks off “Mother’s Love” with a gnarled guitar riff before diving into a chorus layered with their signature harmonies. Alongside Ray, additional guests on the album include longtime Sheryl Crow bandleader Peter Stroud and Mickey Thomas of Jefferson Starship fame. 

I happened to be walkin’ down the street and I had met Brian Ray a couple of times,” Collective Soul vocalist Ed Roland says. “I saw him and was like, ‘Brian, hey man. Why don’t you come over and break bread? We’re up at Elvis’ house.’” The invite for a bite of grub turned into a session, of course. “I’m gettin’ pretty sneaky in my old age.” 

Listen to “Mother’s Love” below.

Collective Soul recorded and self-produced Here to Eternity with co-producer Shawn Grove at Elvis Presley’s estate in Palm Springs, CA. They’re the only other music artist to ever record at the historical landmark.

Stepping inside the King’s one-time California getaway, his influence seeped into the album-making process. Roland and album co-producer Grove slept in the home for the duration of the sessions, which overlapped with the death of Presley’s daughter Lisa Marie in early 2023. 

The sticky DNA, with Elvis being there,” bassist Will Turpin said. “You can just tell it was his designs. All pink tiles. It’s straight out of 1977. It was super cool just to be there and in the zone.” 

Later this summer, the band will hit the road with Hootie & the Blowfish along with Edwin McCain for the “Summer Camp with Trucks Tour” produced by Live Nation. The trek — which will visit 44 cities across the U.S. and Canada — kicks off May 30 in Dallas and runs through September 28 in West Palm Beach, visiting arenas, amphitheaters and select stadiums such as Boston’s iconic Fenway Park (with special guests Barenaked Ladies) along the way. Tickets are on sale now here.

Artwork:

collective soul eternity art

Track-listing:

  1. Mother’s Love
  2. Bluer Than So Blue
  3. Let It Flow
  4. Not the Same
  5. Bob Dylan (Where Are You Today)
  6. Hey Man
  7. Kick It
  8. Matter of Fact
  9. Sister and Mary
  10. Be the One
  11. Keep It on Track
  12. Who Loves
  13. La Dee Da
  14. Bring on the Day
  15. Words Away
  16. No Man’s Land
  17. Letter from E
  18. I Know You, You Know Me
  19. Therapy
  20. Over and Out

Tour dates:

Hootie & The Blowfish Summer Camp with Trucks Tour with Edwin McCain:
 
May 30             Dallas, Texas                Dos Equis Pavilion
May 31             Rogers, Ark.                  Walmart AMP
June 1              St. Louis, Mo.                Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 6              Detroit, Mich.                Pine Knob Music Theatre
June 7              Cincinnati, Ohio             Riverbend Music Center
June 8              Indianapolis, Ind.           Ruoff Music Center
June 13             Gilford, N.H.                  BankNH Pavilion
June 14             Bangor, Maine               Maine Savings Amphitheatre
June 15             Saratoga Springs, N.Y.  Broadview Stage at SPAC
June 21             Boston, Mass.*             Fenway Park
June 27             Bethel, N.Y.                  Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
June 28             Hershey, Pa.                 Hersheypark Stadium
June 29             Burgettstown, Pa.          The Pavilion at Star Lake
July 10              Denver, Colo.                Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
July 11              Salt Lake City, Utah       USANA Amphitheater
July 13              Phoenix, Ariz.                Footprint Center
July 16              Anaheim, Calif.             Honda Center
July 17              Mountain View, Calif.     Shoreline Amphitheatre
July 19              Portland, Ore.                RV Inn Styles Amphitheatre
July 20              Seattle, Wash.               White River Amphitheatre
July 26              Birmingham, Ala.           Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
July 27              Nashville, Tenn.             Bridgestone Arena
Aug. 1               Hartford, Conn.             The XFINITY Theatre
Aug. 2               Holmdel, N.J.                PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 3               Columbia, Md.              Merriweather Post Pavilion
Aug. 8               Somerset, Wisc.            Somerset Amphitheater
Aug. 9               Chicago, Ill.                   Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Aug. 10             East Troy, Wisc.            Alpine Valley Music Theatre
Aug. 15             Cleveland, Ohio             Blossom Music Center
Aug. 16             Philadelphia, Pa.           Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Aug. 17             Bristow, Va.                  Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 29             Columbia, S.C.              Colonial Life Arena
Sept. 5              Wantagh, N.Y.              Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Sept. 6              Syracuse, N.Y.              Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview
Sept. 7              Toronto, Ontario            Budweiser Stage
Sept. 12            Knoxville, Tenn.             Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
Sept. 13            Raleigh, N.C.                Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sept. 14            Virginia Beach, Va.        Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Sept. 19            Charlotte, N.C.              PNC Music Pavilion
Sept. 20            Alpharetta, Ga.              Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sept. 26            Tampa, Fla.                  MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 27            Jacksonville, Fla.           VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Sept. 28            West Palm Beach, Fla.  iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
 
* also featuring special guests Barenaked Ladies