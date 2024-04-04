Cloud Nothings have just shared another new single, “Silence,” which is out now. It is the latest and final single from their upcoming album, Final Summer, which will be released on April 19th via Pure Noise Records.

“Silence” follows the previously released singles “Final Summer,” “Running Through the Campus,” and “I’d Get Along” and altogether offers fan a feast of strong taste of what’s to come on Final Summer. The charged up new single in “Silence” is equal parts inventive riffing and immediate hooks, blending earthshaking guitar tones with vocalist/guitarist Dylan Baldi’s effortless knack for a killer melody.

“I wrote this song after reading that Samuel Alito’s Roe v. Wade opinion tried to justify banning abortion with quotes from a guy who literally burned women at the stake for being ‘witches’ in the 1600s,” Baldi says on the new single. “Like, how stupid do you have to be to think that a guy like that has said anything worth listening to at all? It’s wild that you can be a Supreme Court justice and also be an idiot. So I made ‘Silence’ about how sometimes you feel powerless watching bad people run the world, but that hopefully in the end you can find a way to live by decent values in whatever place you’re in.”

Listen to “Silence” below and head here to pre-order Final Summer from Cloud Nothings.

Artwork:



Track-listing:

Final Summer Daggers of Light I’d Get Along Mouse Policy Silence Running Through The Campus The Golden Halo Thank Me For Playing On The Chain Common Mistake

Tour dates:

05/02 Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room *

05/03 Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall *

05/04 Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground *

05/06 Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom *

05/08 Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry *

05/09 New York, NY @ LPR *

05/10 Washington, DC @ Black Cat *

05/11 Richmond, VA @ Canal Club *

05/12 Durham, NC @ Motorco

05/13 Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

05/14 West Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern x

05/16 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade x

05/17 Nashville, TN @ Row One x

05/19 Austin, TX @ 3Ten ACL x

05/20 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall x

05/22 Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge x

05/23 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar x

05/24 Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room x

05/25 Los Angeles, CA Lodge Room x

05/26 San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord x

05/28 Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre x

05/29 Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern x

05/31 Boise, ID @ Shrine Social Club

06/02 Denver, CO @ HQ +

06/03 Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar +

06/04 Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge +

06/05 Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club +

06/06 Madison, WI @ High Noon +

06/07 Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen +

06/08 Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s +

06/09 Ferndale, MI @ Loving Touch +

* w/ Hurry

x w/ Truth Club

+ w/ Idle Ray