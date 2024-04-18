Back in February, Cigarettes After Sex announced they would be releasing their new album, X’s, on July 12th — alongside the news of their upcoming world tour and a new song “Tejano Blue.”

Today, the band have shared the second single from the upcoming album, “Dark Vacay.” The song is filled with raw, imagistic vignettes set to an entrancing, slow-burn pop beat. The track conflates hedonistic European tour memories – running around Prague, giddy and punch drunk – with bandleader Greg Gonzalez’s more recent experiences unraveling in close quarters on the road with an ex-love. He goes on to explain, “This song is about a romance I had a few years ago. We went on tour together & were lucky enough to go to all these wonderful places, mostly having fun at first. As the tour continued though, everything started falling apart & we ended up breaking up by the end of it. I was left wishing that we were somehow able to see all of the beauty around us before it was too late.”

Listen to “Dark Vacay” below and pre-order X’s from Cigarettes After Sex here.

With X’s, Cigarettes After Sex finally takes center stage as not just one of today’s preeminent indie bands, but as one of the most globally accomplished acts across any genre, whose often unconventional path to superstardom has helped reshape the very definition of success for artists in the modern era.

You can see the band live on their world tour starting this fall. Tickets are on sale now here. Tour dates and full album details can be found below.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

X’s

Tejano Blue

Silver Sable

Hideaway

Holding you, Holding me

Dark Vacay

Baby Blue Movie

Hot

Dreams From Bunker Hill

Ambien Slide

CIGARETTES AFTER SEX TOUR DATES

North American Dates

15 JUN 2024 / US / Manchester, TN / Bonnaroo

31 AUG 2024 / CA / Montreal, QC / Centre Bell

01 SEP 2024 / CA / Toronto, ON / Scotiabank Arena

03 SEP 2024 / US / Philadelphia, PA / Wells Fargo Center

04 SEP 2024 / US / Boston, MA / TD Garden

06 SEP 2024 / US / New York, NY / Madison Square Garden

10 SEP 2024 / US / Columbia, MD / Merriweather Post Pavilion

11 SEP 2024 / US / Raleigh, NC / PNC Arena

13 SEP 2024 / US / Orlando, FL / Kia Center

14 SEP 2024 / US / Atlanta, GA / State Farm Arena

17 SEP 2024 / US / San Antonio, TX / Frost Bank Center

18 SEP 2024 / US / Houston, TX / Toyota Center

20 SEP 2024 / US / Austin, TX / Moody Center

21 SEP 2024 / US / Dallas, TX / Dickies Arena

23 SEP 2024 / US / Chicago, IL / United Center

24 SEP 2024 / US / St Paul, MN / Xcel Energy Center

27 SEP 2024 / CA / Vancouver, BC / Rogers Arena

28 SEP 2024 / US / Seattle, WA / Climate Pledge Arena

30 SEP 2024 / US / Portland, OR / Moda Center

02 OCT 2024 / US / Greenwood Village, CO / Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

03 OCT 2024 / US / Salt Lake City, UT / Delta Center

05 OCT 2024 / US / Oakland, CA / Oakland Arena

07 OCT 2024 / US / San Diego, CA / Viejas Arena

08 OCT 2024 / US / Phoenix, AZ / Desert Diamond Arena

11 OCT 2024 / US / Los Angeles, CA / KIA Forum

12 OCT 2024 / US / Los Angeles, CA / KIA Forum

15 OCT 2024 / MX / Mexico City / Palacio de los Deportes

EU/UK Dates

25 OCT 2024 / GR / Athens / OAKA Indoor Arena

26 OCT 2024 / GR / Athens / OAKA Indoor Arena

28 OCT 2024 / NL / Amsterdam / Ziggo Dome

29 OCT 2024 / BE / Brussels / Forest National

01 NOV 2024 / IT / Milan / Forum

03 NOV 2024 / AT / Vienna / Wiener Stadthalle

05 NOV 2024 / PL / Warsaw / COS Torwar

06 NOV 2024 / PL / Warsaw / COS Torwar

07 NOV 2024 / DE / Berlin / Uber Arena

09 NOV 2024 / CH / Basel / St Jakobshalle

10 NOV 2024 / DE / Cologne / Lanxess Arena

12 NOV 2024 / UK / London / The O2 Arena

13 NOV 2024 / UK / London / The O2 Arena

16 NOV 2024 / FR / Paris / Accor Arena

17 NOV 2024 / FR / Lyon / Halle Tony Garnier

20 NOV 2024 / ES / Madrid / WiZink Center

21 NOV 2024 / PT / Lisbon / Altice Arena

Asia Dates

9 JAN 2025 / HK / Hong Kong / Asia World-Expo, Hall 5

11 JAN 2025 / MY / Kuala Lumpur / Sunway Lagoon

14 JAN 2025 / PH / Manila / MOA Arena

17 JAN 2025 / ID / Jakarta / Beach City International

21 JAN 2025 / TH / Bangkok / Impact Exhibition Hall 5

South Africa Dates

4 MAR 2025 / ZA / Cape Town / Grand Arena at Grand West

5 MAR 2025 / ZA / Cape Town / Grand Arena at Grand West

7 MAR 2025 / ZA / Pretoria / Sunbet Arena

AU/NZ Dates

11 MAR 2025 / AU / Melbourne / Rod Laver Arena

12 MAR 2025 / AU / Melbourne / Rod Laver Arena

14 MAR 2025 / AU / Sydney / ICC Sydney Theatre

15 MAR 2025 / AU / Sydney / ICC Sydney Theatre

17 MAR 2025 / AU / Brisbane / Brisbane Entertainment Centre

19 MAR 2025 / NZ / Auckland / Spark Arena