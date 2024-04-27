As CHKLZ stampedes toward an unprecedented momentum of shows in 2024, the duo invites fans and newcomers alike to join in on the “Pawesomeness” that defines their journey.

Welcome to the spirited community of “Doggies”, where being a fan means belonging to a fun-loving and upbeat group. CHKLZ’s music and live shows embody this energy, creating a special sense of unity and joy.

CHKLZ, which consists of DJ iLL Choppo and LeMarshawn Jean, was inspired by a small, white dog named Charlie found under a truck in Phoenix on a scorching Fourth of July. They adopted him, and he became their inspiration and symbol for their mission: to create a music community where everyone belongs, regardless of their color, creed, background, or history.

CHKLZ is a music duo that blends traditional live instrumentation with electronic music. Their sound is rich, intricately layered rhythms complemented by live effects. DJ iLL Choppo’s two decades of experience as a touring drummer adds to their sound. Their performances are unique, spontaneous, and vibrant.

CHKLZ has performed in multiple countries and has upcoming collaborative work including a remix of Okilly Dokilly’s song “White Wine Spritzer.”

CHKLZ, who toured with heavy metal band Okilly Dokilly from 2018 to 2022, will remix their hit “White Wine Spritzer.” The remix mixes their heavy metal roots with their current upbeat house vibe.

A pivotal moment in their career came with their performance at Friendzy Fest 2023 in Alberta, Canada, which significantly contributed to a surge in bookings.

CHKLZ’s story is one of inspiration, innovation, and inclusion, sparked by the rescue of Charlie. As they tour and produce, the duo carries Chuckles’ spirit, uniting audiences under the banner of Groove Fiesta.

Their story and sound remind us of music’s transformative power and the connections it fosters.