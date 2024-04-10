EQUAL VISION RECORDS AND CHIODOS RE-PRESS ITS ACCLAIMED DEBUT LP, ALL’S WELL THAT ENDS WELL

Legendary New York-based independent rock label Equal Vision Records has launched a vinyl re-press of All’s Well That Ends Well, the acclaimed, 275,000+ selling debut from American post-hardcore band Chiodos. Originally issued in 2005, the brand new re-press features 500 units of transparent orange with black and green splatter and 500 units of clear base with multi-color splatter. Both LP colorways are available now via the Equal Vision Records Store HERE.

Additionally, Chiodos will be making an appearance at this year’s When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas, NV from October 19-20 where they will perform All’s Well That Ends Well in its entirety. Tickets for When We Were Young are currently on sale via the festival’s site HERE.

All’s Well That Ends Well track listing:

Prelude

All Nereids Beware

One Day Women Will All Become Monsters

Expired In Goreville

Baby, You Wouldn’t Last a Minute on the Creek

The Words ‘Best Friend’ Become Redefined

Interlude Pt 1

There’s No Penguins In Alaska

Interlude Pt 2

We’re Gonna Have Us A Champagne Jam

No Hardcore Dancing In The Living Room

Who’s Sandie Jenkins

To Trixie and Reptile, Thanks For Everything