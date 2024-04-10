EQUAL VISION RECORDS AND CHIODOS RE-PRESS ITS ACCLAIMED DEBUT LP, ALL’S WELL THAT ENDS WELL
Legendary New York-based independent rock label Equal Vision Records has launched a vinyl re-press of All’s Well That Ends Well, the acclaimed, 275,000+ selling debut from American post-hardcore band Chiodos. Originally issued in 2005, the brand new re-press features 500 units of transparent orange with black and green splatter and 500 units of clear base with multi-color splatter. Both LP colorways are available now via the Equal Vision Records Store HERE.
Additionally, Chiodos will be making an appearance at this year’s When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas, NV from October 19-20 where they will perform All’s Well That Ends Well in its entirety. Tickets for When We Were Young are currently on sale via the festival’s site HERE.
All’s Well That Ends Well track listing:
Prelude
All Nereids Beware
One Day Women Will All Become Monsters
Expired In Goreville
Baby, You Wouldn’t Last a Minute on the Creek
The Words ‘Best Friend’ Become Redefined
Interlude Pt 1
There’s No Penguins In Alaska
Interlude Pt 2
We’re Gonna Have Us A Champagne Jam
No Hardcore Dancing In The Living Room
Who’s Sandie Jenkins
To Trixie and Reptile, Thanks For Everything