Today, Charlie Parr has officially shared the music video for his song, “Boombox.”
The music video was directed and animated by Kev Craven, and is a whimsical celebration of the unique and meaningful relationships that people can have with music.
Watch the new video from Parr below.
“Boombox” is from the acclaimed new album from Parr, Little Sun, which was released last month via Smithsonian Folkways and can be purchased here. Notably his first ever album to not be recorded entirely live, Little Sun was produced by close friend and collaborator Tucker Martine (Sufjan Stevens, The Decemberists, My Morning Jacket) and finds Parr reflecting on the world and people around him.
Of the project, Parr shares, “Up until this very album, my recordings have always been done live, with few if any overdubs and nearly always the first take—leave all the mistakes, missed lyrics, extraneous noise, and whatever else might happen there for the ages. Most records have been recorded in roughly the time that it took to play the songs. And that’s been fine, actually. Here’s a new way for me, though: here’s an album that was recorded live but in collaboration with producer Tucker Martine, who’s become a friend and trusted musical ally. You’ll hear what happened, so I don’t need to describe it to you, but I’m very grateful for the opportunity to work with this very talented group of musicians.”
Tour dates:
May 3—Minneapolis, MN—First Avenue*
May 4—Fargo, ND—Fargo Brewing Company
May 18—Mineral Point, WI—The Mineral Point Opera House
May 19—Des Moines, IA—XBK Live
May 21—St. Louis, MO—The Old Rock House
May 22—Little Rock, AR—White Water Tavern
May 23—McAlester, OK—Spaceship Earth Coffee
May 24—Eureka Springs, AR—Strings on the Kings 2024
May 25—Kansas City, MO—recordBar
May 26—Maquoketa, IA—Codfish Hollow Barnstormers
June 6—Marquette, MI—Ore Dock Brewing Company
June 7—Ontonagon, MI—Ontonagon Theatre of Performing Arts
June 8—Grand Rapids, MN—Festival Rialto 2024
June 14—Saint Joseph, MN—Milk & Honey Ciders
June 20—Greenleaf, WI—Ledgestone Vineyards
June 21—Madison, WI—The Edgewater Hotel
June 22—River Falls, WI—Kinnistock
June 29—Bayfield, WI—Big Top Chautauqua
July 12—Hillsboro, WI—The Boogiedown 2024
July 13—Monticello, MN—Nordic Folk Festival
July 18—Fairfield, CT—Stage One at FTC
July 19—Oak Hill, NY—Grey Fox Festival
August 17—Glenwood City, WI—Everwood Farmstead Foundation
September 5—Baars, Netherlands—Speelplaats Baars
September 6—Mechelen, Belgium—Outdoor Willowfest 42
September 7—Herent, Belgium—Sortie Blues
September 8—Eindhoven, Netherlands—Effenaar
September 9—Lint, Belgium—Het Groot Verzet
September 10—Couentry, U.K.—The Tin Music and Arts
September 11—Glasgow, U.K.—The Glad Café C.I.C
September 12—Newcastle Upon Tyne, U.K.—Cluny
September 13—Abergavenny, U.K.—The Art Shop & Chapel
September 14—Manchester, U.K.—Gullivers
September 15—Birkenhead, U.K.—Future Yard CIC
September 16—Sheffield, U.K.—Greystones
September 17—Birmingham, U.K.—Kitchen Garden Café
September 18—Bristol, U.K.—Exchange
September 19—Pocklington, U.K.—Pocklington Arts Centre
September 20—London, U.K.—Moth Club
September 21—Dorking, U.K.—Saint Mary’s Pixham
September 22—Lewes, U.K.—Lewes Con Club
September 24—Middleburg, Netherlands—De Spot
September 25—Paris, France—Supersonic Records
September 28—Bremen, Germany—Schule 21 E.U.
September 29—Saarlouis, Germany—Tennis Club Saarlouis Roden
October 2—Zurich, Switzerland—Bogen F
October 5—Hatowice, Poland—Rawa Blues Festival
October 6—Hlavní Město Praha, Czechia—Zasekávák
October 8—Bergneustadt, Germany—Schauspielhaus Bergneustadt
October 9—Berlin, Germany—PrivatClub
October 10—Norderstedt, Germany—Music Star
October 11—Copenhagen, Denmark—Beta
October 13—Rotterdam, Netherlands—New Grounds
*with special guests Mama’s Broke and Marisa Anderson