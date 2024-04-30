Today, Charlie Parr has officially shared the music video for his song, “Boombox.”

The music video was directed and animated by Kev Craven, and is a whimsical celebration of the unique and meaningful relationships that people can have with music.

Watch the new video from Parr below.

“Boombox” is from the acclaimed new album from Parr, Little Sun, which was released last month via Smithsonian Folkways and can be purchased here. Notably his first ever album to not be recorded entirely live, Little Sun was produced by close friend and collaborator Tucker Martine (Sufjan Stevens, The Decemberists, My Morning Jacket) and finds Parr reflecting on the world and people around him.

Of the project, Parr shares, “Up until this very album, my recordings have always been done live, with few if any overdubs and nearly always the first take—leave all the mistakes, missed lyrics, extraneous noise, and whatever else might happen there for the ages. Most records have been recorded in roughly the time that it took to play the songs. And that’s been fine, actually. Here’s a new way for me, though: here’s an album that was recorded live but in collaboration with producer Tucker Martine, who’s become a friend and trusted musical ally. You’ll hear what happened, so I don’t need to describe it to you, but I’m very grateful for the opportunity to work with this very talented group of musicians.”

Tour dates:

May 3—Minneapolis, MN—First Avenue *

May 4—Fargo, ND—Fargo Brewing Company

May 18—Mineral Point, WI—The Mineral Point Opera House

May 19—Des Moines, IA—XBK Live

May 21—St. Louis, MO—The Old Rock House

May 22—Little Rock, AR—White Water Tavern

May 23—McAlester, OK—Spaceship Earth Coffee

May 24—Eureka Springs, AR—Strings on the Kings 2024

May 25—Kansas City, MO—recordBar

May 26—Maquoketa, IA—Codfish Hollow Barnstormers

June 6—Marquette, MI—Ore Dock Brewing Company

June 7—Ontonagon, MI—Ontonagon Theatre of Performing Arts

June 8—Grand Rapids, MN—Festival Rialto 2024

June 14—Saint Joseph, MN—Milk & Honey Ciders

June 20—Greenleaf, WI—Ledgestone Vineyards

June 21—Madison, WI—The Edgewater Hotel

June 22—River Falls, WI—Kinnistock

June 29—Bayfield, WI—Big Top Chautauqua

July 12—Hillsboro, WI—The Boogiedown 2024

July 13—Monticello, MN—Nordic Folk Festival

July 18—Fairfield, CT—Stage One at FTC

July 19—Oak Hill, NY—Grey Fox Festival

August 17—Glenwood City, WI—Everwood Farmstead Foundation

September 5—Baars, Netherlands—Speelplaats Baars

September 6—Mechelen, Belgium—Outdoor Willowfest 42

September 7—Herent, Belgium—Sortie Blues

September 8—Eindhoven, Netherlands—Effenaar

September 9—Lint, Belgium—Het Groot Verzet

September 10—Couentry, U.K.—The Tin Music and Arts

September 11—Glasgow, U.K.—The Glad Café C.I.C

September 12—Newcastle Upon Tyne, U.K.—Cluny

September 13—Abergavenny, U.K.—The Art Shop & Chapel

September 14—Manchester, U.K.—Gullivers

September 15—Birkenhead, U.K.—Future Yard CIC

September 16—Sheffield, U.K.—Greystones

September 17—Birmingham, U.K.—Kitchen Garden Café

September 18—Bristol, U.K.—Exchange

September 19—Pocklington, U.K.—Pocklington Arts Centre

September 20—London, U.K.—Moth Club

September 21—Dorking, U.K.—Saint Mary’s Pixham

September 22—Lewes, U.K.—Lewes Con Club

September 24—Middleburg, Netherlands—De Spot

September 25—Paris, France—Supersonic Records

September 28—Bremen, Germany—Schule 21 E.U.

September 29—Saarlouis, Germany—Tennis Club Saarlouis Roden

October 2—Zurich, Switzerland—Bogen F

October 5—Hatowice, Poland—Rawa Blues Festival

October 6—Hlavní Město Praha, Czechia—Zasekávák

October 8—Bergneustadt, Germany—Schauspielhaus Bergneustadt

October 9—Berlin, Germany—PrivatClub

October 10—Norderstedt, Germany—Music Star

October 11—Copenhagen, Denmark—Beta

October 13—Rotterdam, Netherlands—New Grounds