Today, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Carly Pearce has released her eagerly anticipated new single, “my place.” The song is lifted from her upcoming album, hummingbird, which is due out on June 14th via Big Machine Records.

For Pearce, “my place” is one of her favorites from the upcoming album, and describes someone reckoning with the fact that their ex has moved on and is starting to build a new life without them. Instead of feigning indifference, Pearce acknowledges her insecurities and tries to keep putting one foot in front of the other.



“I wrote this song about a dream I had long before the relationship I was in ended, but I knew that it would,” said Pearce. “It’s hard to watch people move on and realize your heart can’t live there anymore, but that realization is the beginning of the healing process.”

Listen to “my place” below and pre-order hummingbird here.

Produced by Pearce, Shane McAnally, and Josh Osborne, hummingbird marks he debut as a co-producer and fully represents her new musical chapter as she fully leans into her authentic country sound encompassed by the symbolism of the hummingbird, representing the album’s themes of growth, humility, understanding, playfulness, and optimism.

Discussing her inspirations for the hummingbird album, Pearce previously shared, “I have lived a lot of life in the last few years. Entering a new decade has brought a lot of maturity, growth, heartache, and healing. I am still a work in progress, but these songs represent my honesty, playfulness, and openness to keep growing.”

The full album track list is below which includes Pearce’s GRAMMY-nominated, Top 15-and-rising, GOLD-certified single “we don’t fight anymore” featuring Chris Stapleton, as well as the recently released, stirring title track “hummingbird.”

North American fans can catch Pearce on the road as direct support for all dates of Tim McGraw’s 2024 Standing Room Only arena tour, and on the Nissan Stadium Main Stage at CMA Fest on June 9 in Nashville, TN. International fans can see Pearce on her upcoming headlining hummingbird 2025 uk/eu tour, kicking off February 9 in Stockholm, Sweden. The 14-city tour includes stops in Oslo, Copenhagen, Hamburg, Amsterdam, London, Manchester and more before concluding on February 28 in Dublin.

Artwork:

Track-listing: