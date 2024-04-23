5x Grammy Award-winner Britany Howard and Grammy-nominated and Mercury Prize-winning Michael Kiwanuku have announced a co-headlining tour of North America this fall together.

The tour will kick off on September 29th in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania for a run of 14 shows across the continent before wrapping up on October 19th in Paso Robles, California.

Howard and Kiwanuku have partnered with The Ally Coalition to donate $1 per ticket to support housing for mental health resources for people of color, single mothers, and unhoused LGBTQ Youth. Pre-sale will go live on Wednesday, April 24th ahead of general on-sale this Friday, April 26th at 10am local time.

“I am so excited to be touring again with my dear friend Michael Kiwanuka and hitting so many amazing venues across the country in the fall,” Howard says. “We started this journey at almost the same time in 2011 and it has been so amazing to follow his growth as an artist. I can’t wait to watch his set and also see Yasmin Williams as she is such a unique artist. This tour is a dream come true.”

“So excited to join Brittany on this run. I’ve been such a fan of her music since I first saw a video of her singing Hold On in a record store somewhere,” adds Kiwanis. “So authentically true in her voice and songs. Since then I’ve been hooked. Seeing her shine as a solo artist is a delight so it’s a real honour for me to be able to share the stage with her. I can’t wait to see you America. It’s been so long and I’ve missed playing for you. I’m counting down the days.”

All tour dates can be found below with information on tickets here.

Tour dates:

BRITTANY HOWARD AND MICHAEL KIWANUKA CO-HEADLINE DATES

Sept

29 Philadelphia, PA The Met+

30 Boston, MA Roadrunner*

Oct

2 Port Chester, NY The Capitol Theatre+

3 New York, NY Summerstage*

6 St Paul, MN Palace Theatre*

8 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom+

10 Boise, ID Outlaw Field at Idaho Botanical Garden*

11 Portland, OR Edgefield+

12 Vancouver, BC Queen Elizabeth Theatre*

14 Jacksonville, OR Britt Pavilion+

15 Seattle, WA The Paramount*

17 Berkeley, CA Greek Theatre+

18 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre*

19 Paso Robles, CA Vina Robles Amphitheatre+

*Brittany Howard to close

+Michael Kiwanuka to close

Support from Yasmin Williams

BRITTANY HOWARD SOLO DATES

Apr

23 Tulsa, OK Cain’s Ballroom

24 Kansas City, MO The Truman

26 St Louis, MO The Pageant

27 Oxford, MS Double Decker Arts Festival

28 Austin, TX Austin Blues Festival

June

15 Manchester, TN Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

20 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest

22 Vienna, VA Wolf Trap’s Out and About Festival

26-30 Glastonbury, UK Glastonbury Festival

July

2 London, UK KOKO

3 Lytham, UK Lytham Festival++

5 Dublin, IE Marlay Park++

6 Manchester, UK Albert Hall

7 London, UK London Finsbury Park++

9 Chepstow, UK Chepstow Summer Sessions++

10 Glasgow, UK Glasgow Green++

12 Rotterdam, NL North Sea Jazz Festival

13 Bruges, BE Cactus Festival

14 Montreux, CH Montreux Jazz Festival

21 Chicago, IL Pitchfork Music Festival

August

2 Newport, RI Newport Jazz Festival

3 Montreal, QC Osheaga Festival

11 Lyons, CO Rocky Mountain Folks Festival

*All April dates (outside of festivals) with support from June McDoom

++Dates with Hozier